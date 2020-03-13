30+ St. Patrick’s Cocktails That Will Have You Feeling Lucky On The Holiday

Keep spirit high with these delicious and festive cocktails to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day on March 17!

The Irish Lilly from CVLTVRA Kitchen & Lounge at The Gabriel Miami

Irish Whisky

Organic Lemon juice

Smoked Simple syrup

Miniature pansies

Pass by CVLTVRA and enjoy a glass of The Irish Lilly or Irish Porter for $10 each.The Irish Lilly is crafted with Irish Whisky, organic organic lemon juice, smoked simple syrup, and topped with miniature pansies. Irish Porter is a perfect combination of Wynwood Brewery Pop’s Porter, Bailey’s Irish Cream, and Irish Whisky. These specially crafted drinks will be available all day long this St. Patrick’s Day.

Absinthe Minded from Katana in Los Angeles

4 Mandarin Segments

6 Tarragon Leaves (muddled)

1.5 oz Guillotine Heritage

.5 oz Agave Syrup

.75 oz Lemon Juice

.5 oz Egg Whites

Coat glass with Pernod Absinthe and garnish with grated cinnamon and tarragon sprig.

The Last Word

¾ oz. Aviation American Gin

¾ oz. Green Chartreuse

¾ oz. Luxardo Maraschino

¾ oz. Freshly pressed lime juice

Fine strain into a cocktail glass and garnish with lime wedge.

Verde Margarita

2 oz Patron Silver

.75 oz Patron Citronge Orange

.75 St-Germain Elderflower Liqueur

.75 oz Fresh Lime Juice

.5 oz Fino Sherry

.5 oz Agave Syrup

1 Lime wedge

1 Celery Stick

1 Pinch salt

1 Celery spear & edible flower for garnish

Sugar, maldon salt & celery salt rim

Rim a highball glass with a mix of sugar, maldon salt & celery salt. Combine ingredients in a blender with crushed ice and blend until a slushy consistency is achieved. Pour contents from blender into glass. Garnish with celery spear and edible flower before a well-deserved siesta.

Midori Sour from Lot 15

1 oz. Gin

1 oz. Midori

.75 oz. Lime Juice

.75 oz. Aquafaba

.5 oz. Lime Oleo-Saccharum

Combine all ingredients into a tin with ice and shake. Strain into a chilled Coupe glass.

Mezcal Cocktail from Olivetta, Courtesy of Melina Meza, Beverage Director

1.5 oz. Casamigos Blanco Tequila

.75 oz. Lime Juice

.75 oz. Jasmine Honey

.25 oz. St Germain

.25 oz. Amaro Montenegro

.5 oz. Rainbow Carrot Juice

Add all ingredients into a tin with ice and shake. Strain into a rocks glass with fresh ice and garnish with dill sprig and two micro marigolds on top.

The Mule from The Draycott, Courtesy of Clint Loker, Beverage Director

0.5 oz. Ginger Beer

2 oz. Balsamic Reduction

2 oz. Old Forester

0.5 oz. Ginger Simple

0.75 oz. Lime Juice

3 Raspberries

Muddle raspberries in a tin. Combine rest of ingredients with ice and shake. Serve in a copper mug and garnish with a mint sprig.

Low Battery from Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge, Courtesy of Nikki McCutcheon, Beverage Director

2 oz. Bacardi Superior

.75 oz. Agave

Muddled Mint and Mandarin Oranges

Topped with Red Bull Orange

Build in a tin with ice and dirty pour into a highball. Top with Red Bull Orange.

Dirty Donkey from Bar Moxy, Courtesy of Nikki McCutcheon, Beverage Director

1.5 oz. Belvedere

.5 oz. lime Juice

3 oz. Ginger Beer

Garnish with lime wheel

Build in a tin with ice and stir. Strain over fresh crushed ice and top with extra ice. Garnish with a lime wheel.

Cold Brew Martini by Cody Goldstein of Muddling Memories

1 oz Jägermeister Cold Brew Coffee

1 oz Bourbon

.50 oz Simple Syrup

.25 oz Espresso

1 oz Heavy Cream, to float

Combine Jägermeister Cold Brew Coffee, Bourbon, Simple Syrup, Espresso into a shaker and fill with ice. Shake for 5 seconds and double strain into a coupe glass. Top with cream and garnish with shaved cinnamon and espresso beans.

Kate’s Dirty Martini

3 oz. King St. Vodka

1 oz. olive brine

Dash of dry vermouth

Garnish with olives

Basil Vodka Gimlet

2 oz. basil-infused King St. Vodka

1 oz. simple syrup

¾ oz. fresh lime juice

Garnish with fresh basil leaves.

Lucky Charms Shake from Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer

Emerald Vanilla Shake with a Vanilla Frosted Rim with Mini Marshmallows and Green Icing “Shamrocks” topped with a Lucky Charms Rice Krispy Bar, Rainbow Sour Belt Rope, Gold Chocolate Coins, Whipped Cream and Lucky Charms. Make it boozy by adding a shot of whiskey!

Ketel One Vodka Green Mary

35ml Ketel One Vodka

100ml freshly juiced equal parts of celery and cucumber

20ml freshly squeezed lime

1 pinch of rock salt, pepper, cinnamon, nutmeg and dried chili flakes

Half a vanilla pod

Add all ingredients to the glass, stir well, add ice, garnish with a salted cucumber slice and vanilla pod and enjoy!

Never Too Early

1 ½ parts Hornitos® Black Barrel® Tequila

1 part fresh orange juice

½ part fresh lime juice

¼ part maple syrup

Dash Angostura® bitters

Blood orange wheel

Combine ingredients in a shaker with ice and shake vigorously. Strain into a highball glass over fresh over fresh ice. Garnish with a blood orange wheel.

Green Tea-Quila

1 ½ parts Hornitos® Plata Tequila

2 parts fresh brewed green tea

1 part simple syrup

¾ part fresh lemon juice

Lemon wedge

Combine ingredients in a shaker with ice and shake vigorously. Strain into a highball glass over fresh ice. Garnish with a lemon wedge.

The Lucky One

1 1/2 oz Buchanan’s 12-Year-Old DeLuxe Blended Scotch Whisky

1 oz Fresh Cucumber Juice

1 oz Fresh Apple Juice

3/4 oz Fresh Lemon Juice

3/4 oz Simple Syrup

1 dash Hot Sauce

1 dash Worcestershire Sauce

Fresh Cucumber Slice for garnish

Fresh Celery Stalk for garnish

3 Fresh Cherry Tomatoes for garnish

Combine Buchanan’s 12-Year-Old DeLuxe, fresh cucumber juice, fresh apple juice, fresh lemon juice, simple syrup, hot sauce, and Worcestershire sauce into a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake well. Strain contents into a Highball glass over fresh ice. Garnish with fresh cucumber slice, fresh celery slice, and 3 cherry tomatoes.

SKYY Lucky Life

2 oz SKYY Infusions® Raspberry

1 oz Fresh Lime Juice

0.75 oz Simple Syrup

1 Sugar Cube

3 Mint Sprigs

Irish Egg Cream created by NYC Mixologist Meaghan Dorman

1 oz Baileys Original Irish Cream

1 1/2 oz Chocolate Milk

1 1/2 oz Seltzer Water

Whipped Cream and Green Mini Doughnut for Garnish

Combine Baileys Original and chocolate milk in a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake well. Pour seltzer water into the bottom of a glass. Strain contents from shaker on top of seltzer. Garnish with whipped cream and doughnut.

Fizzy Leprechaun

6 oz. Smirnoff Ice Green Apple

2 oz. sparkling lemonade

1 maraschino cherry

1 sour candy rainbow belt

Combine Smirnoff Ice Green Apple and sparkling lemonade in a cocktail stirring pitcher; mix well. Pour over ice in a cocktail glass. Thread the maraschino cherry and rainbow candy onto a cocktail stirrer and garnish drink.

Lucky CHEW Courtesy of Allison Kave

1 ounce HI-CHEW Lemon-infused lime juice

1 ounce simple syrup

Beer (like a pilsner or light lager) or soda water to top

⅛ teaspoon matcha powder (optional)

Measure the lime juice and simple syrup into a pint glass. Stir in the matcha powder, if using, then fill with ice. Top with beer, garnish with a lemon wheel, and serve. Slainte!

Shamrock Fizz

2 oz. Casamigos Blanco Tequila

1 oz. Fresh Lime Juice

.5 oz. Simple Syrup

8–10 Cilantro Leaves

3 Cucumber Slices

Top off with Club Soda

Combine all ingredients, except club soda into tin shaker. Muddle fruit/herbs. Add ice, shake vigorously, and fine strain into collins glass. Add fresh ice, top off with club soda, and garnish with cucumber slice with cilantro leaf through center.

Lucky No. 1856 Recipe by California mixologist May Lee

2 oz Uncle Nearest 1856 Premium Whiskey

1/4 oz rosemary honey syrup*

4 dashes orange bitters

Garnish: orange peel & rosemary sprig

Large ice cube

Add Uncle Nearest, rosemary honey syrup and orange bitters to a mixing glass (if you don’t have a mixing glass you can use a pint glass). Add ice to the mixing glass, 1/2-3/4 full of ice. Take a bar spoon and stir 15 times. Pour over a large ice cube in a double Old Fashioned glass. Cut an orange peel and twist to express the oils. Add rosemary sprig.

Cucumber Collins

1.5oz Gin

0.5oz Fresh Lime Juice

5 Slices of Cucumber

2 oz Reed’s Zero Sugar Ginger Beer

Mint Leafs To Taste

St. Paddy’s Spritzer

2 oz. Smirnoff Cucumber-Lime Zero Sugar Infusions

1 oz. cucumber puree

1 oz. brewed green tea

1 oz. bottled sparkling water

1 Lime wheel

1 cucumber wheel

In a cocktail stirring pitcher, combine the Smirnoff Cucumber-Lime Zero Sugar Infusion, cucumber puree, brewed green tea and sparkling water. Pour over ice. Garnish with fresh lime and cucumber.

Lucky Melon Cooler

4-6 honeydew melon balls, chilled

4 oz. Smirnoff Seltzer Cranberry Lime

1 oz. honeydew puree

2 oz. lime juice

Lime slices for garnish

Fresh clover sprigs (or clover frozen in ice cubes)

Fill a tall cocktail glass with honeydew melon balls. Mix seltzer and lime juice in a cocktail stirring pitcher. Pour over chilled melon and garnish with lime slices and fresh clover sprigs.

Sparkling Mint Mojito

5 oz Sparkling Ice Lemon Lime

1 ½ oz White rum

6 Mint leaves lightly muddled

Splash of lime

Combine all ingredients in a shaker with ice. Shake and pour into a chilled tall glass. Garnish with a lime slice.

Luck O’ the Irish Apple Sipper

3 ounces Barefoot Moscato Spumante Bubbly

1 ounce Irish Whiskey

1 ounce Apple Juice

Apple Slice Garnish

Combine Irish Whiskey and apple juice in cocktail shaker with ice. Shake to blend and chill. Strain into champagne flute. Top with Moscato Spumante. Garnish with apple slice.

Roe & Co Irish Coffee

40ml Roe & Co

60ml freshly brewed americano coffee

10ml porter syrup/sugar syrup

15ml fresh lightly whipped cream

grated nutmeg & 3 coffee beans

Heat the Irish coffee glass with boiling water. Once heated empty the water out and add 60ml of freshly brewed hot coffee and in the syrup. Stir lightly. Pour in 40ml of Roe & Co and layer lightly whipped fresh cream on top. Garnish with 3 coffee beans and a light dusting of grated nutmeg.

The O’Everyone created by Tullamore D.E.W Brand Ambassador, Donna Stewart

2 oz Tullamore D.E.W

1 oz simple syrup or one sugar cube

3 Dash angostura bitters

Add ingredients and stir. You can finish the drink with an orange twist, a lemon twist, a cherry, a slice of orange, there’s a garnish for everyone!

Mint Chocolate Skrew

1 oz Skrewball

.75 oz cream

.5 oz Crème de menthe

.5 oz white creme de cacao

Mix together and garnish with a chocolate rim.

The Oceanaire’s “Matcha Mojito”

1.5 oz. Ketel One Botanical Cucumber & Mint

Vodka

5 oz. Green Chartreuse

.75 oz. Fresh Lime Juice

.75 oz. Matcha Simple Syrup (shake bottle before use if there is separation)

5 each Mint Leaves

.5 oz. Pineapple Juice

Riedel Spey DOF Glass

Cucumber Ribbon and Mint Spring

Muddle mint and Matcha Syrup in a mixing glass. Add ice and remainder of ingredients. Shake and strain into DOF glass. Garnish with Cucumber Ribbon and Mint Sprig.

Mastro’s Dill Breaker

1/2 lemon squeeze and discard, add ice

.25 oz. simple syrup

1 oz. St-Germain Elderflower

2 oz. Crystal Head vodka

Muddle 4 cucumbers, 1 dill sprig. Shake and strain into bucket over ice

Splash Fever Tree club soda. Glassware: Bucket. Garnish: 1 cucumber, 1 dill sprig.

Jameson, Ginger & Lime

2 parts Jameson

Ginger Ale

Lime

Fill highball glass with ice. Pour 1 part Jameson Irish Whiskey over ice. Top up with ginger ale. Stir briefly to mix. Take a large wedge of lime, give it a squeeze and drop it into the glass.

Old Pal

1.5 oz. Teeling Small Batch Whiskey

1 oz. Martini Bitter

1 oz. Dry Vermouth

Orange Zest

Stir all ingredients in a mixing glass with ice. Strain into a nick & Nora glass and garnish with an orange peel.

Shamrock Out Knockout, created by Sonny Verdini, Bar Manager, TRADE (Boston, MA)

1.5oz Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey

1 cinnamon syrup

.75oz house-made ginger liquor

.5oz lemon

3 dashes Angostura Bitters

Shake into a single rocks glass. Garnished with a dehydrated, cinnamon sugar lemon wheel.

Proper Tide, created by John Keogh, Owner, GMT Tavern (NYC)

1 bottle of Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey

1/6 of a vanilla bean scored

1-2 Bosc pears/Bartlett pears scored

1-2 cinnamon sticks