‘Marriage Boot Camp’ Recap: Bianca & Chozus’ Fate In The House Is Revealed After Cast Vote

Did Bianca and Chozus get kicked out of the house over their on-again/off-again romance? The answer was revealed during the March 12 episode of ‘Marriage Boot Camp’.

Following last week’s revelation that Chozus may be talking to another woman behind Bianca‘s back, the Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition stars were then seen this week, arguing in bed over a former relationship that she had. “I’m going to keep it straight up. Today, I got a DM from somebody that was allegedly talking to Bianca before we got to the house,” Chozus said in a private confessional. But when he asked Bianca if he was the last guy she was with before they came into the house, she said yes. Yet, because of the DM that he received, he didn’t believe her. “I’m telling you the f***ing truth,” she insisted.

“We’re about to get kicked out of boot camp. Why is he talking about this guy? We’re not talking about the past,” she said in her own private confessional before telling Chozus that she was only talking to the guy for two months — not sleeping with him. He then said, “It’s hard for me to believe or even really to fathom that she got to a point where she was about to take somebody serious, and they still never got to that point yet.”

“Listen, if I was going to move on and be happy with another person, I wouldn’t be on Marriage Boot Camp with you,” Bianca told Chozus after he joined her in the confessional. Bianca later said this could be “the last day” for them on the show, but fortunately, it wasn’t.

The cast eventually agreed to let Bianca and Chozus continue their journey on the show. At first, they felt the couple wasn’t a solid enough unit to participate, but once Bianca and Chozus convinced them that they were genuinely working on their romance, everyone allowed them to stay.

Want more drama? New episodes of Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition air Thursdays on WE tv.