Kendall Jenner Tries To Avoid Wardrobe Malfunction By Tugging Down Tiny Crop Top In LA

Kendall Jenner knows how to do a quick save to avoid having a wardrobe malfunction. She tugged on the bottom of her crop top as it started to creep up while out and about in L.A.

It looks like this isn’t Kendall Jenner‘s first time at the rodeo when it comes to avoiding a crop top wardrobe malfunction. The 24-year-old model wore a white buttoned down short-sleeved sweater that was cropped at mid-chest while out in West Hollywood on March 11. She went to raise her right hand to cover her face from paparazzi, but the motion caused her shirt to pull up and come dangerously close to exposing her bosom.

Kendall quickly realized she didn’t want to flash the cameras, so she used her left hand to hold down her crop top so that her bust wouldn’t show. With that swift move, she expertly avoided a wardrobe malfunction. This should be a master class in how to avoid a sticky situation when wearing a crop top.

Since it’s always okay to wear white year round in L.A., Kendall paired her top with high-waisted sleek white trousers and fun orange and white trainers. The tiny top allowed Kendall to show off her killer abs and toned model torso. She kept her look super smooth and simple, with her only accessory being a small Louis Vuitton purse and she wore no jewelry. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star had her hair down and straight, and appears to have had some honey highlights put in.

Fortunately for Kendall, it’s already crop top weather in L.A. Despite a rainy Tuesday the day before, the skies opened up to the usual bright blue for the model to pay a visit to friends. While spring is just around the corner for the rest of the country, it already feels like it in SoCal.