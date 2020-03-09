‘All American’s Michael Evans Behling Teases Jordan & Simone’s Future In ‘Action-Packed’ Finale

The ‘All American’ season 2 finale is going to be a game-changer. HL spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Michael Evans Behling about Jordan’s big ‘Hail Mary,’ his hopes for season 3, and more.

All American season 2 ends March 9 and the episode is going to leave us all on the edge of our seat until season 3 arrives. Jordan’s relationship with Simone is center stage and the finale will reveal whether these two star-crossed lovers will find their way back together. The synopsis for the season 2 finale says that Jordan makes a “Hail Mary” and Michael Evans Behling teased Jordan’s big decision. “You know, in a Hail Mary situation as a quarterback, you just drop back you throw the ball as far as you can and you hope that someone makes a catch,” Michael told HollywoodLife. “So Jordan is hoping that someone makes this Hail Mary catch.”

Jordan and Simone have had the ultimate will-they-or-won’t-they dynamic this season. Simone is currently pregnant with another man’s child and has been pushing Jordan away. At the end of the day, Jordan cares deeply about Simone, but does Michael think that Jordan could be just friends with Simone after everything? “I think he could,” Michael said. “I think he could be friends with her. It would just be tough.”

Michael noted that the season 2 finale is going to be “action-packed” and not just for Jordan. “I know Billy has a big decision to make, a new character is unveiled, and it ends with a big cliffhanger. It’s going to be an interesting season 3,” he added.

All American has already been renewed for season 3 and is expected to premiere in the fall of 2020. Michael revealed what he’d like to explore with Jordan in the third season. “I honestly enjoy the Jordan and Olivia scenes and kind of how heartfelt they have been,” Michael told HollywoodLife. “I would love to dive a little bit deeper into that. I know we’ve already gone pretty deep into understanding why they aren’t close anymore, but I would love to see them rekindle and have that brother-sister dynamic that people can relate to out in the real world watching the show.”

Michael would also like to dive into Jordan’s future with football. The quarterback will be entering his senior year, which is a very important time for athletes hoping to play college ball. “We don’t really know what his aspirations are in life. How I built him, I guess, was that he would want to play NFL football at some point, at least college football. I’m curious to see what they do in the third season with football. I know there is going to be a lot more because we’re back in football season, but I’m curious to see what they would do with Jordan. I would love to see him kind of get recommitted and refocused on football.”