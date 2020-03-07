Selena Gomez Admits 1st Kiss With Dylan Sprouse Was ‘Awkward’ & 1 Of Her ‘Worst Days’ Ever

Selena Gomez revealed that her first kiss was with Dylan Sprouse when she guest starred on ‘The Suite Life of Zack and Cody’ in 2006 and admitted that it wasn’t the best experience.

Selena Gomez, 27, looked back on the time she made a guest appearance on the Disney Series The Suite Life of Zack and Cody in 2006 and admitted kissing Dylan Sprouse, 27, in the episode wasn’t all fun and games. The singer sat down for an interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show and in a teaser clip for the Mar. 9 episode, she talked about her childhood and how she had a crush on Dylan’s twin brother Cole Sprouse, 27, in her younger days, which made it ironic that she got to kiss Dylan instead, and also revealed that it happened to be her very first kiss ever!

“I guest starred on the show but I kissed his brother and didn’t get to kiss Cole,” Selena told Kelly referring to Dylan in the interview. “It was my first kiss.” Kelly was taken aback by the actress’ confession. “Your first kiss was with a stranger and an actor?” she asked in disbelief. “On camera!” Selena answered while laughing. “It was one of the worst days of my life.”

The “Wolves” crooner spilled the beans about her first kiss and how she felt about it when she was talking to Kelly about her childhood home in Texas, which she still visits on a yearly basis even though it’s owned by someone else now. During her most recent visit, she came across some things she wrote as a child in one of the closets and one of them was about her love for Cole.

“I had written in the closet that I was in love with Cole Sprouse,” she said before a photo of the closet and her writing on the wall came up on the screen. “Cole Sprouse was on Suite Life of Zack and Cody. I was obsessed with that show and I thought we were gonna be together one day.”

A grown-up Cole is now dating his Riverdale co-star Lili Reinhart, 23, and Selena made headlines for being involved in an on-again, off-again relationship with Justin Bieber, 26, for years before he married Hailey Baldwin, 23, in 2018, so you never know what the future holds!