Jessa Duggar Claps Back After Fan Accuses Husband Ben Seewald Of Being A Bad Dad

Jessa Duggar wasn’t having a troll call her husband Ben Seewald a bad dad and clapped back at them in a pointed and truly hilarious way.

All she wanted to do was a little shopping! Jessa Duggar, 27, began filming for the upcoming season of Counting On earlier this week that included a big ole shopping trip to Target with her sisters. Even Jinger Dugger, 26, who has been living it up in Los Angeles for quite some time, returned home for the get-together as the girls indulged in a variety of items for them and their kids. The mother-of-three had a big smile on her face during their excursion even though one social media fan did what they could to turn that upside down by getting a dig in about her husband Ben Seewald, 24, in the comments section of the photo.

The particular troll decided to blast her for not leaving her kids at home with Ben while she and their brood were out enjoying their day at the major retail chain. They called him a “neanderthal” for his alleged refusal to watch them. It’s unclear as to why Jessa was singled out as its a known thing that the children in the family are usually with them during these types of trips out. Nevertheless Jessa had time to clap back at them for their nasty words by saying, “You know, I’ve been thinking the same thing. Only Neanderthal men would refuse to breastfeed their infants so their wives can spend the entire day out dining and shopping.”

As Duggar fans know, Jessa just gave birth to their third child back in May 2019, so she more than likely is still breastfeeding their little one. Ben obviously doing this is beyond his capabilities so her clap back was both hilarious and factual! She received a mix bag of other responses related to the troll’s dig, with some saying she could’ve used a breast pump which would’ve allowed her to keep her daughter at home while others simply said it was no one’s business how she chooses to conduct her day.

Jessa and Ben appear to still be blissfully in love with one another as their family continues to grow. They enjoyed an adorable date night on Thursday, February 20, at, wait for it.. the grocery store! “Let’s be real— I live off grocery pickup most of the time. But grocery shopping is never more enjoyable than when we do it together,” she captioned the cute snap of them.