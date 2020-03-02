RHOA’s Kandi Burruss Stuns In One-Piece Bathing Suit While On Vacation With Son Ace

Kandi Burruss looked hotter than ever in a sexy swimsuit as she soaked up the sun and splashed around during a fun-filled family getaway in Jamaica with her adorable son, Ace!

Kandi Burruss, 43, has been enjoying a sun soaked getaway with her family in Jamaica. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star took to Instagram on Mar. 2 and showed off several photos of her fun-filled vacation with husband Todd Tucker, 46, son Ace, 4,and adorable 3-month-old daughter Blaze. Kandi looked stunning in a halter-style white one-piece bathing suit with black trim as she playfully posed with her adoring family in the pool and on the sandy shoreline.

The reality star wore matching black and white Louis Vuitton slides, oversized dark shades and large gold hoop earrings as she flashed a huge smile for the camera. Ace was grinning ear to ear as he hopped onto his mom’s back and wrapped his arms around her neck in one of the photos. He also played in the sand alongside the Grammy Award winner as they enjoyed a day at the beach.

I finally got a much needed vacay! @acetucker is having a ball & so am I! Thanks @royaltonbluewaters for the royal treatment. ❤️ #RoyaltonBlueWaters. Braids by @the_aria_show,” Kandi captioned the snapshot. The mother and son photo garnered thousands of likes and replies from fellow RHOA cast members including Marlo Hampton who commented, “Twinning ❤️” and Shamari DeVoe who added several heart emojis.

Todd also posted photos to his own social media which pictured the proud father sweetly cradling Blaze who wore a bright green swimsuit and matching sunglasses. Man I needed this Vacation! Having a great time with the family!” he captioned the image.

The family’s welcome getaway comes after two weeks after the Feb. 14 shooting at Kandi’s Atlanta. GA restaurant, The Old Lady Gang which left three people treated in a nearby hospital for non-threatening injuries.