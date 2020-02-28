Hailey Baldwin Reveals How Jimmy Fallon Helped Her Get Back Together With Justin Bieber

Hailey Baldwin told Jimmy Fallon that a certain party trick she did during a 2018 ‘Tonight Show’ appearance led to her getting back together with Justin Bieber.

Who knew that Hailey Baldwin‘s Apr 28, 2018 Tonight Show appearance would lead her to marrying Justin Bieber! She showed off a party trick by opening a Corona beer bottle with her teeth. It made the Biebs pick up the phone and get back in touch with her, several years after they briefly dated. Hailey, 23, returned to chat with Jimmy Fallon on Feb. 28, 2020 and said he gets some credit for the pair getting back together.

“Did you do any party tricks?” Jimmy asked her. “Well, I say this because the last time you were on our show, you did something that was the most amazing thing ever. Everybody was talking about it, you opened a beer bottle with your teeth.” With a sly smile, Hailey revealed, “It was really fun and there’s actually another funny story behind this and that is that last time I was here, we did this little party trick where I opened a Corona bottle with my teeth.”

She said that the next morning, “I got a certain phone call from a certain someone and it was a little like ‘Hey, how are you? I saw you on Jimmy Fallon last night. You were looking really good. I love that trick you did. I had no idea you could do that. It’s so cool.'” Then Hailey revealed, “Cut to, I’m now married to that certain someone.”

The audience exploded with applause and Jimmy kept saying “WHAT?” in total shock. Hailey nodded and said, “I feel like Jimmy gets a little credit for helping me spark. Yup, that is true.” Jimmy then told her, “You’d think I’d be invited to your wedding,” before saying, “Hey no, I’m joking, I’m joking. By the way, I know ’cause I’ve seen you and Justin many times and you guys are so cute together.”

The timing definitely lines up. After briefly dating in early 2016, Justin and Hailey were suddenly photographed together putting on PDA displays starting in May 2018, just after her Fallon appearance. On July 7 of that year, the singer proposed to the model during a trip to the Bahamas. They officially became husband and wife on Sept. 13, 2018, with a civil ceremony in a New York courthouse. Over a year later on Sept. 30, 2019, they had their formal wedding celebration with all of their family and friends at a resort in South Carolina. If Justin hadn’t caught Hailey’s party trick appearance on The Tonight Show, who knows if they ever would have gotten back together?