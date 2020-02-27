‘Project Runway’ Preview: Christian Siriano Surprises The Designers Ahead Of The Final 4 Reveal

The stakes are higher than ever but Christian Siriano takes a moment to surprise the remaining designers in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the Feb. 27 episode of ‘Project Runway.’

Christian Siriano shows up with a surprise for the Project Runway designers and they’re instantly worried. It’s down to the wire here and the designers know to expect the unexpected. Christian stresses that it’s a “good surprise.” He takes them to a closet of their work over the past season.

They are in awe of all they’ve accomplished on this show in just a short amount of time. “To see all of the work — all of the blood, sweat, and tears that we’ve experienced throughout the whole process, I just can’t help but feel very accomplished,” Brittany Allen says. Marquise Foster knows that the competition isn’t over yet and he wants to make sure he stays focused.

“Being so close to the final four, I don’t want to lose sight of why I’m here,” Marquise says. “My brother was shot in a club in 2011. That really took a toll on me. My brother is the reason why I actually moved to New York. He gave me 200 dollars and said, ‘Make sure you stay focused. Make your dreams happen because your time is limited here on this earth.'”

The synopsis for the Feb. 27 episode reads: “With only one challenge left to make it to New York Fashion Week, the remaining designers must think big to create an avant-garde look that is anything but ordinary. In a fashion first, the runway begins with a season-long retrospective, outside and 16 stories high, at New York City’s dramatic Vessel. The stakes are as high as the runway, because in fashion one day you’re in, and in this challenge, two will be out.” Project Runway season 18 airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.