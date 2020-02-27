Kim Kardashian’s Daughter Chicago, 2, ‘Looks So Happy’ With Furry Friend: She ‘Loves Doggies’ 

Kim Kardashian’s 2-year-old daughter Chicago West ‘loves doggies,’ as seen in new photos the mom of 4 shared on Instagram on Wednesday night! Chi and her adorable top knot cuddled a cute white pup which was bigger than her!

Chicago West is a big fan of doggies! Kim Kardashian gushed over her daughter’s love for one big white pup, in particular, in post on Instagram on February 26. The Skims founder, 39, shared a series of photos of her 2-year-old daughter bonding with a dog that stood taller than her!

“My Chi girl loves doggies!!!” Kim captioned the post of Chicago and the pup outside in a larger grassy area. The first photo captured Chi Chi smiling, with the second and third snaps showing her hugging and petting her furry friend. Chicago, who was dressed in all black with matching sneakers, rocked a small top knot with the rest of her curls down.

“She’s smart,” auntie Khloe Kardashian commented on the post. Kim’s BFFs Jonathan Cheban and Larsa Pippen also chimed in. “She likes that dog more than me 😂😂,” Jonathan, aka “Foodgod” wrote. “Chi❤️,” Larsa added.

(Photo credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram)

Just before her post about Chicago, Kim also shared a cute selfie of her with her first born, North West, 6½ on Wednesday. “School Drop Off,” she captioned the sun-kissed of the two outside of her daughter’s school.

Kim’s latest post of Chicago came just after she shared a sweet note her kids left her while she was working. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posted a sweet message from her brood — which includes daughters Chicago, and North and sons Psalm, 9 months, and Saint, 4 — on her Instagram Story Tuesday.

“I Love You Mom,” the note, which was written in black ink on a note pad from Staples, reads. ”I love how my kids leave me notes for my meetings,” Kim wrote on top of the photo.