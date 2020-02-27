See Pics
Hollywood Life

Kim Kardashian’s Daughter Chicago, 2, ‘Looks So Happy’ With Furry Friend: She ‘Loves Doggies’ 

Kim Kardashian & Chicago West
Curtis Means/ACE Pictures/Shutterstock
Kylie Jenner flashes her toned tummy with Stormi on her hip one day after Met-Gala 2019, Travis Scott was right behind them while they head to the private airport. Pictured: Stormi Webster,Kylie Jenner,Travis Scott Ref: SPL5087329 070519 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Surrounded by cuteness... Kourtney Kardashian was seen taking her niece, North West, and her cousins Penelope and Reign Disick out for Mucho Mango smoothies at Coffee Bean in Calabasas. Pictured: North West, Reign Disick, Penelope Disick BACKGRID USA 4 JANUARY 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: IXOLA / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Surrounded by cuteness... Kourtney Kardashian was seen taking her niece, North West, and her cousins Penelope and Reign Disick out for Mucho Mango smoothies at Coffee Bean in Calabasas. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, North West, Reign Disick, Penelope Disick BACKGRID USA 4 JANUARY 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: IXOLA / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West leave the Nutcracker performance as they have some downtime for the holidays as they are spotted with Saint West and North West as they wore purple out in New York City. Pictured: Ref: SPL5137002 211219 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 61 Photos.
News Editor

Kim Kardashian’s 2-year-old daughter Chicago West ‘loves doggies,’ as seen in new photos the mom of 4 shared on Instagram on Wednesday night! Chi and her adorable top knot cuddled a cute white pup which was bigger than her!

Chicago West is a big fan of doggies! Kim Kardashian gushed over her daughter’s love for one big white pup, in particular, in post on Instagram on February 26. The Skims founder, 39, shared a series of photos of her 2-year-old daughter bonding with a dog that stood taller than her!

“My Chi girl loves doggies!!!” Kim captioned the post of Chicago and the pup outside in a larger grassy area. The first photo captured Chi Chi smiling, with the second and third snaps showing her hugging and petting her furry friend. Chicago, who was dressed in all black with matching sneakers, rocked a small top knot with the rest of her curls down. 

“She’s smart,” auntie Khloe Kardashian commented on the post. Kim’s BFFs Jonathan Cheban and Larsa Pippen also chimed in. “She likes that dog more than me 😂😂,” Jonathan, aka “Foodgod” wrote. “Chi❤️,” Larsa added.

(Photo credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram) 

Just before her post about Chicago, Kim also shared a cute selfie of her with her first born, North West, 6½ on Wednesday. “School Drop Off,” she captioned the sun-kissed of the two outside of her daughter’s school. 

Kim’s latest post of Chicago came just after she shared a sweet note her kids left her while she was working. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posted a sweet message from her brood — which includes daughters Chicago, and North and sons Psalm, 9 months, and Saint, 4 — on her Instagram Story Tuesday.

“I Love You Mom,” the note, which was written in black ink on a note pad from Staples, reads. ”I love how my kids leave me notes for my meetings,” Kim wrote on top of the photo.