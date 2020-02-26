‘Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan’ Teaser: Young Dylan Has Big Plans In New Nickelodeon Series

Young Dylan is coming to Nickelodeon! HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE teaser of ‘Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan,’ which premieres Feb. 29. Get ready, because Young Dylan is going to bring the laughs.

Young Dylan is ready to shine in his new Nickelodeon series Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan. In this EXCLUSIVE teaser, Young Dylan shows off his funny side and more. He’s definitely got quite the personality! “They think they in charge but they not. They think I’m going to school today,” Young Dylan says to his cousin, Charlie. When at school, Young Dylan takes a stand against school uniforms. He’s got big plans and he’s not afraid to voice them!

The Nickelodeon series follows Young Dylan, an aspiring hip-hop star, after his grandmother Viola (Aloma Wright) decides to send him to live indefinitely with her affluent son Myles Wilson (Carl Anthony Payne II), his wife Yasmine (Mieko Hillman) and their two kids Rebecca (Celina Smith) and Charlie (Hero Hunter). Suddenly, the Wilson family household needs to adapt as lifestyles clash between rising hip-hop star Young Dylan and his straight-laced cousins. From Dylan giving Charlie, Rebecca, and her best friend Bethany (Jet Miller), lessons in “swag” and street smarts, to learning that even rappers have rules in the Wilson house, the series follows the hilarious hijinks this family faces as they try to get on the same beat.

Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan is executive produced, directed, and written by Tyler Perry. Michelle Sneed is also an executive producer, with Will Areu and Mark E. Swinton serving as producers. The series is currently in production at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta.

Young Dylan is no stranger to the spotlight. The talented youngster has made multiple appearances on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and interviewed guests. Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan will air Saturdays at 8:30 p.m. on Nickelodeon.