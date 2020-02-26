Robert Pattinson Confesses He Still Has ’Terror Memories’ From The ‘Twilight’ Era Of His Career

Years of being followed by paparazzi as a ‘Twilight’ star left Robert Pattinson scarred, the actor confesses in a new interview. He’s still dodging the cameras to this day!

It’s been eight years since the fourth and final Twilight movie hit theaters, but Robert Pattinson still has nightmares about that part of his life. Robert, 33, who once confessed that he would ride in the trunks of cars and wear disguises to escape the prying eyes of the paparazzi, still shields himself from cameras while out and about. “I have so many terror memories of the paparazzi,” the actor told GQ. “And I still don full-on protective armor — hood up, hat down.” Robert isn’t being followed by paps nearly as much as he did during his Twilight heyday, but the precautions he was forced to take while simply being out in public have left a lasting impression on him.

The actor, who will soon star as the Caped Crusader himself in The Batman, was photographed incessantly while playing vampire heartthrob Edward Cullen in the Twilight saga. To make matters more complicated, he was dating his onscreen love interest, Kristen Stewart, in real life. Twilight fans were obsessed with their relationship, obviously. Though they broke up six years ago, the exes still share a connection after going through that experience together, a source close to Robert told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

“Robert and Kristen talk from time to time,” the insider said. “They still support each other because they are genuine friends. They both went through something with Twilight that most people never even deal with. They grew up in Hollywood together, and what they dealt with created a deep bond.”

When he finally decides to stop wearing his disguises, Robert told GQ that he’d love to experiment with his style more. “I wish I could dress like A$AP Rocky, he just has serious style,” The Lighthouse star admitted. “We have been to quite a few different fittings together and I will see the craziest thing and really want to wear it, but look like a total moron. Then we will go to the show and I will see Rocky in it and be like, ‘Jesus Christ, you can literally wear anything!’”