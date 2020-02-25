How Lamar Odom Felt About A Possible Run-In With Ex Khloe Kardashian At Kobe Bryant’s Memorial

A reunion between Lamar Odom and his ex-wife, Khloe Kardashian, was possible when they attended Kobe Bryant’s memorial on Feb. 24. A source reveals if Lamar was ‘apprehensive’ about that.

After finalizing their divorce in 2016, Lamar Odom, 40, and Khloe Kardashian, 35, shared the same roof once again at Kobe Bryant’s Celebration Of Life on Feb. 24. That meant an accidental run-in was in the cards, but “Lamar had to put all his emotion and time and concentration to Kobe and Gianna today,” a source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. That means Lamar, who was teammates with Kobe on the Los Angeles Lakers between 2004-2011, “wasn’t worried about seeing anyone from the Kardashian family at all,” our source says.

In addition to Khloe, Lamar could’ve bumped into his former mother-in-law Kris Jenner, his former sister-in-law Kim Kardashian and her husband, Kanye West. However, “he was there for his brother and he loved being surrounded by all his friends from the NBA to grieve together,” our source continues. That doesn’t mean he was totally aloof to his ex-wife’s presence inside the Staples Center, where the memorial for Kobe and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, was held.

“He knew Khloe was there but it wasn’t the day to feel apprehensive towards her or anyone or anything,” our source reveals. “During the service, they were away from each other and if they crossed paths Lamar would never make it about himself or any drama. He would have said ‘Hello’ and moved on with his day. It was not on his radar at all to interact with anyone in the Kardashian family. Lamar was there for Kobe and Gianna only, that is where he focused all of his attention.”

Lamar has also happily moved on to a new love, Sabrina Parr, whom he proposed to in Nov. 2019. She appeared by his side while Lamar voiced his heartbreak on the Jan. 28 episode of Good Morning Britain, just two days after Kobe, Gianna and seven others lost their lives in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, CA. “I haven’t felt a pain or a shock like this since my son passed away in 2006,” Lamar sadly revealed on the show, referring to the tragic loss of his son Jayden, who was just six months old when he passed away from sudden infant death syndrome.