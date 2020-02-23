Kate Beckinsale, 46, Reveals Her Toned Abs & Long Legs In Strapless Bikini — See Sexy Pic

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again — Kate Beckinsale doesn’t look a day over 25! The actress showed off her enviable figure while posing for a photo in the bathroom.

We’re convinced that Kate Beckinsale always looks like she just stepped off the set of a photoshoot — even when she’s posing in the bathroom! The 46-year-old posted a new pic of herself, which showed off her toned abs and super long legs, while standing in the doorway of a restroom. The Underworld actress took to Instagram on Feb. 22 to share the sultry snap, and its hilarious caption, with her four million followers. “When a door closes, a window opens. Or it should in a bathroom, if people have any manners at all,” she wrote. The accompanying photo showed Kate in a strapless maroon bikini and gold earrings, with her hair styled in big, bouncy waves as she stared into the distance at something behind the camera. The mom-of-one proved she has the most enviable figure, and followers were quick to take notice. “I gotta know what your trainer does for you as well as your nutritionist. You look gorgeous at your age and I’m 20 years younger and need some tips, stat!” a fan commented.

Some followers opted to leave a comment about Kate’s quirky caption, with one particularly scarred fan writing, “My Dad always said he left something in the bathroom and sent one of us to look for it. It was not a great childhood.” Kate has long been making headlines for her incredible style, and ageless beauty, however she was making front pages a lot last year amid her romance with Pete Davidson, 26, who was 20 years her junior. “I’ve never been in this position before — never dated anybody who comes with their own bag of mischief. It’s all quite shocking, and something to get used to. I think if you liked the person less, you would bow out of it. If that were the main thrust of the relationship, there would be a problem. But it’s not,” she said in March 2019.

“I’d rather not have people hiding outside my house,” she continued. “It’s a little old fashioned to have a woman’s personal life [looked at like that]. It’s a little bit tired.” Kate and Pete were the talk of the town after they hit it off at the Golden Globes in January 2019. In the following months, the couple were spotted holding hands in public, making out at hockey games and having dinner with the parents. A source close to Pete told HollywoodLife exclusively that he was really falling in love with her! “In many ways, she is like an angel for him because he was very, very heartbroken over Ariana [Grande] when they got together,” the source said. “But Kate has totally helped him heal his heart and find a happy place after his broken engagement.” Nevertheless, the unexpected couple dated for just three months before splitting in April 2019.

Now that Kate’s love life isn’t making front page headlines, as it was with her SNL star ex, she can allow her acting work take the front seat! Kate has a slew of exciting projects coming up, and we can’t wait to see what 2020 has in store for her.