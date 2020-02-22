Kylie Jenner Teases Bringing Back ‘Life Of Kylie’ For Season 2: ‘Should I Really?’

Kylie Jenner took to Snapchat to share a screenshot of a response she gave to a fan who suggested she start shooting season 2 of her reality show ‘Life of Kylie’ and it prompted speculation that it may be in the works.

Is Kylie Jenner, 22, returning with a second season of her popular reality show Life of Kylie? That’s the question on her fans’ minds after the makeup mogul shared a screenshot of a tweet she received suggesting she continue the series. “Start shooting season 2 of Life of Kylie,” a fan’s tweet read in the screenshot, which she posted to her Snapchat. “should i really,” Kylie’s response read, which also included two smirking face emojis.

Fans immediately took notice of the post and couldn’t help but share their excitement about a possible new chance to look into Kylie’s private and professional life. “I loved the first season so I hope she does it,” one fan wrote while another wrote, “OMG YESSS IT WAS MY FAVORITE SHOW🥺.” Another expressed enthusiasm over Kylie’s two-year-old daughter Stormi possibly being featured in the show. “Yes please and Stormi needs to be on this season!” the fan’s response read.

It’s been two and a half years since the first season of Life of Kylie premiered, so it’s understandable that Kylie’s supporters would be excited about another season. The show gave an in-depth look into the self-made billionaire’s life before she became a mother and although it had similar vibes to her family’s reality show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, it focused mainly on Kylie and her own personal life as a successful adult. Her ex BFF Jordyn Woods, 22, was also heavily featured in the series before her scandal with Khloe Kardashian‘s then-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 28, apparently broke up their friendship.

We’ll be on the lookout to see if Kylie provides any more info about a possible second season of Life of Kylie! In the meantime, we’ll just enjoy her regular posts that include her adorable tot Stormi!