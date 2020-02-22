Gabrielle Union, 47, Sizzles In A Sexy Bikini & Fans Rave Over How ’Gorgeous’ She Looks

She’s glowing! Gabrielle Union looked absolutely incredible in a tan bikini while shutting down the haters on Instagram.

Gabrielle Union doesn’t care about your “hot take”! That’s what the 47-year-old mom had to say when she posted a sizzling bikini picture on Instagram while simultaneously shutting down haters and internet trolls. “Just wading thru some of these ‘hot takes’ like,” she captioned the photo of herself wading through the ocean on Feb. 20. “My smile stays put and the fight for liberation for us all continues. Keep smiling and keep fighting. Good day good people.” Gabrielle looked half her age in the shot, which showed her walking away from the camera, but turning her head back to smile. She wore a barely-there tan bikini, blue and white patterned headband, and accessorized with gold hoop earrings and bracelets on her wrist. Fans couldn’t believe how incredible the bronzed beauty looked in the snap, with one commenting, “That will be ALL!,” while another wrote, “That GLOW is real!” The post also attracted comments from famous friends like Sophia Bush, Taraji P. Henson, and Queen Latifah.

The caption, which addresses the “fight for liberation”, is likely a reference to her stepchild Zaya whom she shares with husband Dwyane Wade, 38. The retired NBA star confirmed that that Zaya is transgender on the Feb. 11 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Gabrielle has been nothing but supportive now that Zaya, previously named Zion, goes by she/her pronouns. “She’s compassionate, loving, whip smart and we are so proud of her,” Gabrielle wrote on Instagram on Feb. 11. “It’s Ok to listen to, love & respect your children exactly as they are. Love and light good people.”

Zaya reflected Gabrielle’s message about acceptance in the video that her stepmom shared to Instagram and Twitter. In the clip, Zaya is riding in a golf cart with her dad, Dwyane, and delivers an important PSA. “Just be true to yourself. What’s the point of being on this earth if you’re gonna try to be someone you’re not? You’re not even living as yourself….be true, don’t really care about the stereotypical way of being you is,” Zaya declares.

Of course, there are trolls on the internet who clearly aren’t as supportive and accepting as Gabrielle and her family — but the gorgeous mom is totally brushing off the haters and focusing on her kids! Her husband Dwyane told this to Ellen DeGeneres – “We take our roles and responsibility as parents very seriously. So when our child comes home with a question, when our child comes home with an issue, when our child comes home with anything, it’s our job as parents to listen to that, to give them the best information we can. That doesn’t change because sexuality is now involved in it.”