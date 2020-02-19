The Feb. 19 episode of ‘RHONJ’ looks like it’s going to be a wild one, as the husbands let loose on a fishing trip and one of them gets a little too drunk.

The cast of The Real Housewives of New Jersey went to the jersey shore to have some fun, but we didn’t know they’d have this much fun. After arriving at their luxurious beach house last week, the cast settled into their new digs. And this week, the husbands will let loose with each other, thanks to a fun-filled fishing trip. But as you can see in the EXCLUSIVE preview below, one of the guys gets a little too drunk and requires some TLC upon returning home to the rental house, where the wives are waiting for them.

In the 90-second clip, the guys, including a very inebriated Bill Aydin, can be seen heading back to the house. And the rest of the husbands, including Joe Gorga, are trying to bring him back to life. “Come on, Bill,” Joe says, but Jackie‘s husband Evan says, “Yeah, that guy’s done.” Then, once the SUV pulls up, in front of the house, Joe suggests carrying Bill over his shoulder to get him inside. Unfortunately, Joe doesn’t realize how much Bill weighs, and immediately upon lifting him up over his shoulder, he knocks Bill’s head into the edge of the car door. Oops.

Once they get inside, Jennifer freaks. “OMG! What did you guys do to my husband?” she asks. “What is this, like a fraternity?” Then, Jennifer turns to her husband, and asks, “Are you okay?” But he’s too drunk to answer.

“What did [you guys] do to him?” Dolores asks the husbands, demanding an answer. Then, in her private confessional, she says, “I knew it was a bad idea for Bill to be unsupervised with these animals.”

“Does he have a pulse?” Teresa asks before Joe Gorga starts rubbing Bill’s forehead with a cloth. “He’s alright,” Joe says. And then, Bill starts grabbing Joe’s pecs and rubbing them, which makes everyone realize he’s totally “fine”. Bill also flashes a smile, so we, too, can see that he’s okay. Phew!

