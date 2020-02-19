Las Vegas Democratic Debate: How To Watch & Everything Else You Need To Know

With days to go before the Nevada caucus, the Democrats are gathering for the second time this month to debate in Las Vegas. Find out how to watch, and everything else you need to know about the February 19 debate.

It’s been one week since the New Hampshire primary, and the Democratic candidates have another goal in mind: beating Bernie Sanders and coming out on top at the Nevada caucus. But before they see voters pledge for them on February 22, the candidates are taking the debate stage in Las Vegas on February 19, at the iconic Paris Theater. The candidate pool has significantly narrowed since the February 7 debate, but the stage hasn’t gotten any less crowded this time around: former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg will be debating for the first time since he announced his candidacy.

The debate, cohosted by MSNBC, Telemundo, and The Nevada Independent, begins at 9:00pm ET and airs on the two news networks, as well as their online platforms. NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt, Meet The Press host Chuck Todd, MSNBC anchor Hallie Jackson, Telemundo senior correspondent Vanessa Hauc, and Nevada Independent editor Jon Ralston, will serve as moderators. Tonight, look for candidates to bash billionaire Bloomberg for buying his way onto the debate stage, criticize “Bernie Bros” for their online “attacks” on other campaigns, and deride President Donald Trump for continuing to pardon his friends and allies’ criminal convictions.

The candidates who have qualified for the February 19 debate are:

Former Vice President Joe Biden

Former NYC Mayor Michael Bloomberg

South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg

Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren

Since the February 7 debate, four candidates have dropped out of the race: businessman Andrew Yang, former Maryland Rep. John Delaney, Colorado Senator Michael Bennet, and former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick. That leaves us with the following contenders still running who did not qualify for the Las Vegas debate: Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard and businessman Tom Steyer.

The third, and last debate of February will be held on the 25th, in Charleston, South Carolina, four days before the state’s Democratic primary. FYI: if you haven’t registered to vote yet, it’s time to change that. Fill out the form below to make sure you’ll be able to participate in the presidential primaries, and in the November 2020 general election: