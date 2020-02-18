‘Vanderpump Rules’: Jax & Brittany’s Pastor Scandal Nearly Ruins His Friendship With Tom Sandoval

A scandal erupted during the Feb. 18 episode of ‘Vanderpump Rules’, and it threatened to not only tear Jax and Brittany’s bridal parties apart, but ruin their friendships forever.

Vanderpump Rules fans are finally discovering why Jax Taylor and Tom Sandoval had a major falling out while filming Season 8 of the Bravo series. Initially, we were led to believe that they fought over their new houses — in the season premiere, Tom revealed that Jax wasn’t very supportive of the house he had picked out — but now that we’ve seen this week’s episode, we know that their falling out had more to do with a major scandal involving the pastor Jax and Brittany had chosen to officiate their wedding. Apparently, the pastor is homophobic and posted some hateful comments on social media. It really upset a lot of the cast, including Lisa Vanderpump, Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix, so Jax and Brittany did what they needed to do, and fired the pastor before hiring Lance Bass to officiate. However, Tom found it alarming that it took LVP saying something for Jax and Brittany to take action.

As Ariana, Stassi, and few other cast members pointed out earlier in the episode, the pastor’s hateful comments were discovered six months before Jax and Brittany fired him. But because he told Brittany that he wasn’t homophobic, she chose to believe him. However, just two weeks before the wedding, Lisa became privy to the situation and asked Jax and Brittany to “investigate” it. Upon doing so, they axed the pastor and replaced him with the former NSYNC singer.

The girls in Brittany’s bridal party seemed excited to hear that Lance would now be officiating the wedding, but for a few of the other stars of the show, it was too little, too late, and seemed like a desperate attempt on Jax and Brittany’s part to try and save face. So during Peter‘s birthday party, Tom confronted Jax and asked him why it took Lisa saying something for him to fire his pastor. But before Tom could even finish his question, Jax got up from his seat and walked away from the conversation. He refused to entertain Tom, and when Jax went and told many of his co-stars what had just happened, they all started screaming at Tom. “Why are you trying to hurt [us]?” Jax asked.

“You’re trying to make them look bad,” Stassi said, as the argument quickly became a group thing. Then, Jax asked Ariana, “Why does it matter who we have marry us?”, so we’re not quite sure whether or not he understood the gravity of the situation. So maybe Tom had a point… But it didn’t matter because Jax and Brittany became so furious over Tom questioning their motives that they told the group he’d no longer be in the wedding as Jax’s best man.

“F*** off Sandoval”, Brittany said, and Jax agreed, saying, “He’s done by the way. There’s no comoing back from that. He’s not in my wedding anymore. There’s absolutely no way that guy’s going to be in my wedding party”. As the episode came to a close, Brittany said she hoped Jax would “knock” Tom “out” before adding that if he didn’t — she would. “I’m going to knock him the f*** out,” she said.

Want more drama? New episodes of Vanderpump Rules air Tuesdays at 9pm on Bravo.