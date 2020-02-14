Robbie Williams & Wife Ayda Welcome 4th Baby Via Surrogate — It’s A Boy

Robbie Williams’ family just got bigger! The singer and his wife Ayda confirmed they’ve added a son to their growing family in this sweet Valentine’s Day post.

Congratulations are in order for Robbie Williams, 46, and Ayda Field Williams, 40! The couple confirmed they welcomed their fourth child, son Beau Benedict Enthoven Williams, via surrogate! Ayda snapped a sweet photo of their kids’ feet — Teddy Rose, 7, Charlie Valentine, 5, and Coco Josephine, 1, along with little Beau — on Friday, Feb. 14 to Instagram, writing “‘Spot the difference…’ On this Valentine’s Day, we would like to celebrate love in the most awesome way… Beau Benedict Enthoven Williams.” She went on to confirm that they welcomed the baby via surrogate. “As with Coco, he is biologically ours, but born via our same incredible surrogate. We are so blessed to have our healthy son safely in our arms and are officially complete as a family ❤️❤️❤️ #happyvalentinesday #surprise #familyof6 #whodathunkitinthe90s

The Williams Family xx,” she added.

Though Ayda gave birth to their first two children, she’s previously hinted at her struggles to conceive again on social media. “It has been a very long and difficult path to get here, which is why we have kept it on the down low,” Ayda posted after they welcomed Coco via surrogate in Sept. 2018. “Family comes in all forms, and this little lady, who is biologically ours, was carried by an incredible surrogate mother, to whom we will be eternally grateful. We are over the moon to have this beautiful baby girl in our lives and so blessed that we live in a world which makes this possible. As with Teddy and Charlie, we ask that you respect Coco’s privacy and allow us to grow into our new team of 5!”

Robbie — who hails from the United Kingdom — and Ayda, a Los Angeles native, originally met in 2006 and tied the knot in an intimate ceremony back in Aug. 2010. The couple welcomed their eldest child, daughter Teddy, in Sept. 2012, followed by son Charlie in 2014. Robbie nearly went viral when he posted a series of hilarious videos during Ayda’s 2014 labor with Charlie, dancing and singing around the hospital room as she struggled through her contractions!

The “Millennium” singer is in for a particularly busy few months with a new baby and the start of his Las Vegas residency, which kicks off at the Wynn Hotel’s Encore Theatre on Mar. 24! Robbie has eight shows scheduled in Sin City, in addition to an appearance in Melbourne, Australia on Mar. 14.