‘Marriage Boot Camp’: Michel’le Shocks The Group With A Confession About Joseline Hernandez

Everyone was left stunned during the Feb. 13 episode of ‘Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition’, when Michel’le said something absolutely crazy about her co-star, Joseline Hernandez.

It’s never good to compare yourself to others, but that’s exactly what Michel’le‘s been doing in her relationship with her boyfriend, Stew. And that issue was the main focus of the Feb. 13 episode of Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition, when Michel’le shocked the group and basically said that Love & Hip Hop star Joseline Hernandez is more of her boyfriend’s type than she is. Even Joseline, herself, was surprised by Michel’le’s comment, despite the fact that she has a ton of confidence.

After the comment was made, Joseline’s boyfriend, Balistic Beats, looked over at Stew and said, “Me and you need to have a conversation.” Stew bugged out and the rest of the house couldn’t believe what Michel’le had said. In a private confessional, Stew, said, “Why on God’s green Earth would you say something as stupid as Joseline is your type? She’s never met any of the women that I’ve dated, so to me, this illusion of a type is a figment of her own imagination.”

And when the camera went back to the action inside the house, Dr. Ish and Judge Toler did their best to get the group back under control. Judge Toler then looked at Michel’le and said, “Everybody in here thinks that you are so way off on that.” But Michel’le argued that Joseline is a beautiful woman, unlike herself, while Judge Toler added, “I rarely say people are wrong, but you got that wrong”.

Rap it up! 🎶 Tune in to #HipHopBootCamp TONIGHT at 10/9c. pic.twitter.com/WInt2a252F — WE tv (@WEtv) February 13, 2020

Michel’le said that she thinks Stew loves beautiful women and she doesn’t believe she’s one of them. Stew is younger than Michel’le, so she said she feels like that’s an issue with them when in reality, the only thing that seems to be causing issues is her insistence that everyone except her is Stew’s type. Yikes.

Want more drama? New episodes of Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition air Thursdays at 10pm on WE tv.