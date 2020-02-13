Fans gushed over how amazing Jazz Jennings looked in a bikini after the TLC star underwent her 3rd gender confirmation surgery.

Looking good and feeling gorgeous! Jazz Jennings, 19, was beaming with pride when she posted an Instagram video of her strutting her stuff in a sexy blue bikini on Wednesday, February 12. The transgender TLC star did this just a month after fans got a glimpse of her undergoing her third gender confirmation surgery. “Confidence is key,” she captioned the vid. “Strutting into a new episode of #IamJazz on @tlc like…” Fans and fellow celebs lit up her comments section with nothing but positivity for the beloved television personality. “Bawdyy bawdy bawdy,” Pose star Indya Moore, 25, wrote while her brother Sander Jennings chimed in with, “So proud of you for embracing your body and loving yourself! Continue being confident.”

The love for Jazz continued later on in the day when she shared a glorious snap with her family (siblings Sander, Griffen, Ari and parents Gregory and Jeanette) while they looked to be out to dinner. “When the lights fade away and cameras shut down, my family always remains by my side. A unified kinship full of laughter, love, and support,” she captioned the precious snap. Her fans once again gushed over the love they have for one another while also complimenting Jazz on being a role model for so many people.

Jazz was all smiles in her hospital bed when she posted an Instagram photo of her after her third gender confirmation surgery was over on Tuesday, February 4. “I’m feeling so great after completing my third surgery!” she exclaimed in the caption of the post. “This third procedure was for cosmetics, and I’m super happy with the results. Thank you to everyone who has followed my journey and supported me along the way.” RuPaul’s Drag Race icon Peppermint commended her on being so open as the top comment on the post. “I know this was tough for you. Than you so much for sharing this part of your journey with us.”

The new season of her show I Am Jazz takes fans inside her getting ready for the above mentioned surgery and also finds her struggling to choose between going to Harvard University and Pomona College as her college pick. “Between graduating high school, putting this drag show together, and preparing for college, I feel like there is a 50 lb. weight on my shoulder,” she said.