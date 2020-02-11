‘Vanderpump Rules’: Ariana Admits To Having Suicidal Thoughts, Wanting To Drive Car ‘Off The Edge’

This week, the cast celebrated Gay Pride, but more importantly, Lisa Vanderpump helped Ariana come to terms with her depression on ‘Vanderpump Rules’.

Lisa Vanderpump told Ariana Madix that she’s “been worried” about her since they last spoke about her depression, so during the Feb. 11 episode of Vanderpump Rules, they got together for some tea and dug a little deeper into why Ariana’s feeling the way she’s feeling. “Having been through such chronic depression myself — but mine was more circumstantial, you know because losing my brother — I didn’t do well at all,” Lisa told Ariana. “I was such a mess. I was trying to hold everything together, and I wasn’t doing a good job, and I started to have really dark thoughts because of my brother’s suicide”.

Ariana then said that that “worries” her because she “feels like — I always thought that [suicidal thoughts were] so far out of like the realm of anything that I would ever [think]. But like three weeks ago, four weeks ago, I remember driving my car on the freeway and thinking, ‘What if I just drove it off the edge? What if I just did that?’ How is that a real though? I don’t want to drag Tom [Sandoval] into my bulls*** … There’s an underlying feeling of despair — it happens more than not when I’m not busy.”

Lisa said it wasn’t “bulls***” before Ariana revealed that she had initially thought once she bought a house, she’d feel like she achieved one of her dreams, and her depression would go away. But that wasn’t the case. So she and Lisa decided that she needs a “distraction”. In turn, they came up with the idea of her working at SUR 2-3 days a week, just to get out of the house and have a reason to put on her makeup and brush her hair. Lisa also suggested that Ariana do that no matter what, and even go exercise if it helps her feel better. “Do all the things that will push you in a positive direction. That’s the best advice that I can give you,” Lisa added.

Meanwhile, Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval, as well as the rest of the cast, geared up for TomTom’s first Gay Pride celebration, however, their decision to hire James Kennedy as DJ backfired when he got Raquel in trouble at SUR. Plus, Lisa suspected he was drinking again, and she was right. At one point during the episode, James was caught asking Max to get him a “sparkling soda” with a little “something” in it. Then, when Lala asked to take a sip of his drink, he refused to let her.

And later, Dayna finally stood up to Scheana, which led to an eventual apology. But not before Scheana tried to convince everyone that she’s in no way jealous of Dayna. Sure, Jan.

Want more drama? New episodes of Vanderpump Rules air Tuesdays at 9pm on Bravo.