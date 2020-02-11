Blac Chyna Not Pregnant: Rob Kardashian’s Ex Trolls Fans With Sonogram On Instagram

Blac Chyna has a big announcement: she’s … pregnant? So it would seem by her most recent Instagram post, but it turns out, her fans are being trolled by the model — AGAIN!

Blac Chyna is not expecting her third child, despite sharing a photo of a sonogram to Instagram on February 11. HollywoodLife spoke to a representative for the model, 31, who said, “Blac Chyna is NOT pregnant.” As for why she decided to post the sonogram photo — that’s unclear. However, the post has since been deleted.

“Blessed 2020,” Chyna captioned the image. While she never confirmed a pregnancy in her post, fans assumed the sonogram belonged to her. Chyna is already mom to son King Cairo, 7, who she shares with ex, Tyga, and 3-year-old daughter Dream, from her relationship with Rob Kardashian. It’s unclear who the father of is.

Blac Chyna on the red carpet at the 2020 Oscars in Los Angeles, CA on February 9. (Photo credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock)

