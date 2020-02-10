See Message
Vanessa Bryant Admits She ‘Refuses To Accept’ That Kobe & Gigi Are Dead: ‘It Feels Wrong’

vanessa bryant
REX/Shutterstock
Gianna Bryant sits on the shoulders of her father, Kobe Bryant, as they attend the women's soccer match between the United States and China, in San DiegoChina USA Women soccer, San Diego, USA
Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna who tragically died in a helicopter crash seen for the last time on Saturday at the Kobe's Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks. 25 Jan 2020 Pictured: Kobe Bryant and Gianna. Photo credit: RMG News/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA594919_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna who tragically died in a helicopter crash seen for the last time on Saturday at the Kobe's Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks. 25 Jan 2020 Pictured: Kobe Bryant and Gianna. Photo credit: RMG News/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA594919_005.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Former United States player Mia Hamm, second from left, stands with former Los Angeles Lakers player Kobe Bryant, and his daughter Bianka Bella Bryant, before an international friendly soccer match against Ireland in Pasadena, Calif Ireland US Soccer, Pasadena, USA - 03 Aug 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 20 Photos.
Vanessa Bryant confessed in a new heart-wrenching Instagram post that she is ‘so mad’ that her daughter ‘can’t wake up another day,’ as the grieving mom shared a never before seen video of Kobe and Gianna.

Vanessa Bryant broke her silence once again with a lengthy post to her public Instagram on Feb. 10, while she struggles with overwhelming grief for her husband, Kobe, and 13-year-old daughter, Gianna “Gigi” Bryant. “I’ve been reluctant to put my feelings into words,” Vanessa began in her heartbreaking message to fans, which featured a video of Kobe coaching Gianna and girls from the Mamba Sports Academy. “My brain refuses to accept that both Kobe and Gigi are gone. I can’t process both at the same time. It’s like I’m trying to process Kobe being gone but my body refuses to accept my Gigi will never come back to me. It feels wrong.”

Vanessa questioned, “Why should I be able to wake up another day when my baby girl isn’t being able to have that opportunity?!” Understandably, the mother of three young girls was, “so mad,” confessing that Gianna “had so much life to live.” But nevertheless, Vanessa revealed that she still needs “to be strong and be here for my 3 daughters. Mad I’m not with Kobe and Gigi but thankful I’m here with Natalia, Bianka and Capri [17, 3, and 7 months].”

Though the emotions and pain were still incredibly raw, Vanessa told her followers, “I know what I’m feeling is normal. It’s part of the grieving process. I just wanted to share in case there’s anyone out there that’s experienced a loss like this.” In her closing sentences, Vanessa confessed, “God I wish they were here and this nightmare would be over. Praying for all of the victims of this horrible tragedy. Please continue to pray for all.”

vanessa bryant
Courtesy of Vanessa Bryant’s Instagram.

Vanessa’s beloved husband and daughter were tragically killed on Jan. 26, 2020. Kobe, Gianna, and seven other civilians — including two of Gianna’s young basketball teammates — lost their lives after Kobe’s helicopter crashed near Calabasas, killing all onboard. Since the unfortunate incident, fans, sports figures, and celebrities alike have been mourning the departed LA Lakers player and icon. At the 92nd Annual Academy Awards, director Spike Lee paid tribute to Kobe by wearing a purple and gold suit, featuring the number “24” on the lapels of his jacket; 24 was Kobe’s Laker jersey number.

While Kobe left an indelible impact in the Staples Center — the Los Angeles arena where the Lakers called home — the second act of his career saw him encourage young women and girls in sports, especially basketball. The video Vanessa posted accompanying her words, which you can see here, featured Kobe in his element. He coached his daughter and worked with parents to showcase the talent their daughters’ possessed. One parent summed up Kobe in a two words: “He’s amazing.”