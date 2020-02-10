Vanessa Bryant Admits She ‘Refuses To Accept’ That Kobe & Gigi Are Dead: ‘It Feels Wrong’

Vanessa Bryant confessed in a new heart-wrenching Instagram post that she is ‘so mad’ that her daughter ‘can’t wake up another day,’ as the grieving mom shared a never before seen video of Kobe and Gianna.

Vanessa Bryant broke her silence once again with a lengthy post to her public Instagram on Feb. 10, while she struggles with overwhelming grief for her husband, Kobe, and 13-year-old daughter, Gianna “Gigi” Bryant. “I’ve been reluctant to put my feelings into words,” Vanessa began in her heartbreaking message to fans, which featured a video of Kobe coaching Gianna and girls from the Mamba Sports Academy. “My brain refuses to accept that both Kobe and Gigi are gone. I can’t process both at the same time. It’s like I’m trying to process Kobe being gone but my body refuses to accept my Gigi will never come back to me. It feels wrong.”

Vanessa questioned, “Why should I be able to wake up another day when my baby girl isn’t being able to have that opportunity?!” Understandably, the mother of three young girls was, “so mad,” confessing that Gianna “had so much life to live.” But nevertheless, Vanessa revealed that she still needs “to be strong and be here for my 3 daughters. Mad I’m not with Kobe and Gigi but thankful I’m here with Natalia, Bianka and Capri [17, 3, and 7 months].”

Though the emotions and pain were still incredibly raw, Vanessa told her followers, “I know what I’m feeling is normal. It’s part of the grieving process. I just wanted to share in case there’s anyone out there that’s experienced a loss like this.” In her closing sentences, Vanessa confessed, “God I wish they were here and this nightmare would be over. Praying for all of the victims of this horrible tragedy. Please continue to pray for all.”

Vanessa’s beloved husband and daughter were tragically killed on Jan. 26, 2020. Kobe, Gianna, and seven other civilians — including two of Gianna’s young basketball teammates — lost their lives after Kobe’s helicopter crashed near Calabasas, killing all onboard. Since the unfortunate incident, fans, sports figures, and celebrities alike have been mourning the departed LA Lakers player and icon. At the 92nd Annual Academy Awards, director Spike Lee paid tribute to Kobe by wearing a purple and gold suit, featuring the number “24” on the lapels of his jacket; 24 was Kobe’s Laker jersey number.

While Kobe left an indelible impact in the Staples Center — the Los Angeles arena where the Lakers called home — the second act of his career saw him encourage young women and girls in sports, especially basketball. The video Vanessa posted accompanying her words, which you can see here, featured Kobe in his element. He coached his daughter and worked with parents to showcase the talent their daughters’ possessed. One parent summed up Kobe in a two words: “He’s amazing.”