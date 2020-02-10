Timothee Chalamet didn’t walk away with an Academy Award on Feb. 9 but he did perfect the art of sneakily stealing someone’s photo opp.

Timothee Chalamet, 24, proved that he is the king of the photobomb on the Oscars red carpet on Feb. 9. The Little Women actor was filmed sneaking up behind Bombshell star Margot Robbie, 29, as she posed for pics in front of a gaggle of photographers. The Aussie had no idea that the star was behind her until the very last moment. But, as you can see in the video clip below, she wasn’t mad once she did realize that he was there. Instead she smiled and held his head in her hands before he exited her shot.

The sweet moment was a hit with fans on social media who couldn’t stop gushing about the photobomb and Margot’s chilled out response. “Margot Robbie is me when I see Timothee Chalamet,” one person tweeted. “I don’t know if I want to be Margot Robbie or if I want to be Timothee Chalamet here,” another person wrote. Yet another fan gushed, “Oh to be Timothee Chalamet getting my cheeks squished by Margot Robbie and oh to be Margot Robbie squishing Timothee Chalamet’s cheeks.”

It was a cute moment on what was a very long Oscars night. Neither Timothee nor Margot won an award, even though she was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in the true life drama, Bombshell. However, both appeared in buzzworthy movies over the past year. Margot also portrayed the late Sharon Tate in the Quentin Tarantino movie, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. Her co-star Brad Pitt won the Best Actor award for his performance in that film. Meanwhile, Timothee’s movie, Little Women, scored an Oscar for Best Costume Design.

And the #Oscars for the best photo-bomb goes to… Timothee Chalamet and Margot Robbie pic.twitter.com/DGRUDQNuRq — Variety (@Variety) February 10, 2020

oh to be timothee chalamet having ur faced squished by margot robbie #Oscars

pic.twitter.com/yYbvncVHnl — taylucy nation leader (@innuendoswift) February 10, 2020

Earlier in the evening, Margot shared an Instagram photo of her with her real life leading man, husband Tom Ackerley. In the cute Polaroid snap she flashes her big smile and snuggles up to the British filmmaker. She captioned the pic, simply, “Oscars.”