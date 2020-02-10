Penn Badgley and Domino Kirke are expecting! Domino shared the news on Instagram, revealing to her followers that ‘pregnancy after loss is a whole other thing.’

Penn Badgley, 33, and his wife Domino Kirke, 36, couldn’t be more thrilled that they are expecting their first child together. Domino, who wed the You star in February 2017, broke the exciting news on her personal Instagram account on Feb. 10, sharing an emotional, loving message with her followers that highlighted the pain and discouragement she endured during her two previous miscarriages. “On the road again… pregnancy after loss is [a] whole other thing,” she began the caption to her post, which featured an image of her growing belly.

Domino took the opportunity to get very real about how miscarrying affected her and Penn’s life together. “After two miscarriages in a row we were ready to call it. I stopped trusting my body and started to accept the fact that I was done. As a birth attendant, I’ve seen and heard it all.” Domino further reiterated that, “It takes everything I’ve got to detach lovingly from the losses I’ve been present for and be in my own experience.” Of course, Domino also shared her own personal struggles as a young mom when she was pregnant with her first child, Cassius, 10, whom she shares with musician Morgan O’Kane.

“When I was pregnant at 25, I knew nothing. I had no community. I dove in blissfully unaware about birth and its mysteries.” Having been through so much, though, Domino confessed that “with 10 years worth of experience to pull from, I treasure my birth community and the knowledge I have. You’re already teaching us how to stay in the day in a way we’ve never had to, little one. Thank you.”

Since their marriage in February 2017, Penn and Domino have been trying to build their family. Penn is already a wonderful stepfather to Domino’s son, and now, after a number of personal pitfalls, the couple are excitedly ushering in this new chapter of their lives together. We cannot wait to see more from the couple as they continue this journey.