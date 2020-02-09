Shia LaBeouf’s Fans Think He’s Married After He’s Seen Wearing A Wedding Ring At Oscars

Did Shia LaBeouf secretly tie the knot? Detail-oriented fans spotted the actor wearing a band at the Oscars on Feb. 9 on his left ring finger, and now they think he’s married!

Fans had their eyes glued to Shia LaBeouf‘s finger during the 92nd annual Academy Awards on Feb. 9, after they spotted him wearing what looked to be a wedding band on his left ring finger. “Shia wearing a wedding ring ???????,” one fan wrote on Twitter after Shia, 33, walked the red carpet, and then presented an award on stage with his Peanut Butter Falcon co-star Zack Gottsagen, while wearing a silver band on his wedding ring finger.

Immediately after Shia was seen wearing the ring, Twitter erupted with excitement and curiosity from the actor’s biggest fans. “Shia……. WHAT IS THAT RING IM SEEING?????” one fan asked, while another said, “I just found out shia labeouf is married and now my whole night is ruined”.

If Shia is married, he has yet to confirm the news, as we’ve reached out to the actor’s reps and have yet to receive a response. Plus, at this time, it’s unclear who he may have married (if he married anyone at all), as he was last linked to FKA twigs before getting pictured with a mystery brunette in June 2019. Yet, another fan was hopeful that he secretly reunited with actress and ex Mia Goth, whom he previously married before they split in Sept. 2018. “Based on the *obvious clue* of a wedding ring at the Oscars, how has no one on Twitter pre-registered the prediction that Mia Goth & Shia LaBeouf are back together?,” one Twitter user wrote.