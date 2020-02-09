Melissa Rivers Has To Be Rescued By Ski Patrol After Injury & Watch Oscars At Home – See Pics

Melissa Rivers took a tumble on the slopes — but that won’t stop her from chiming in on Oscar fashion at home!

Now this looks painful! Melissa Rivers had to be rescued by ski patrol after an untimely fall on Sunday, Feb. 9. The TV personality shared a photo of her leg in a brace in a hospital room to Twitter, followed by a video of the rescue. “These are my new friends, ski patrol. This sucks, this sucks,” she could be heard saying, filming the snowy mountain and the men that helped her. “I’m going for a ride!” At one point, one of the patrolman could be heard saying, “It could be worse.” Her rep confirmed that nothing was broken and that Melissa is a skilled skier to ET, but that she likely sprained something.

Just like her late mother Joan Rivers, Melissa would chime in on Oscar and red carpet fashion on social media, then make a series of televised appearances the following day. Fans of the My Notebook of Short Stories author were quick to wish her a speedy recovery and took to the comments section to offer words of encouragement. One follower tweeted, “Oh, I see snow on your shoes, that says it all,” while another said, “Oscars nights. Never quite the same these days, but there’s no need to break your leg!

Injury aside, it wasn’t long though before Melissa was back in action and began her Oscar commentary via Twitter! “Let the countdown begin! The red carpet is well on its way & I’m getting ready to share with you the good, the bad and the ugly. But first, let’s take a look at the most memorable moments (both good and bad) at the Oscars,” she posted.

The Fashion Police commentator rapidly posted a multitude of tweets praising the best of the best and roasting the worst of the worst in red carpet fashion. She cheekily tweeted a tame but still seething burn aimed at pop star Lady Gaga. She said, “Stars – they’re just like us! They, too, wash the dishes. Lady Gaga in an Alaïa gown in 2015.”

It’s nice to see that Melissa is still in high spirits, despite having a sprain — and we can’t wait to see who she dubs the best and worst dressed at Hollywood’s biggest evening!