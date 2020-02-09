Jane Fonda’s Oscars Hair Makeover: Goes Short & Silver — See Before & After Pics

Jane Fonda showed up to the 2020 Oscars looking simply sensational in gorgeous glittery red gown to present the Best Picture award. Not only that, she debuted a short, silver hairstyle!

Jane Fonda, 82, who is no stranger to looking fabulous at award shows, kept that tradition when she hit the stage at the 2020 Oscars to present the Best Picture award. She received rousing applause from the audience when she walked out in her stunning red floor length gown. Jane debuted a new hairstyle, as she showed off a short ‘do and has turned into a silver fox with its grey color. While Jane’s hair was new, her dress was recycled! It featured a sheer, long-sleeved top with drizzling red sequins across the front and sleeves. The red glittery skirt showed off her toned frame. She originally wore the Elie Saab gown to the 2014 Cannes Film Festival.

Jane and The Oscars go hand in hand like peanut butter and jelly. She’s one of the more decorated performers at the annual show, having been nominated a whopping seven times throughout her illustrious career, and winning two in the process. She won her first in 1972 for Klute before earning another seven years later for Coming Home. Jane has also been nominated for many other classic films including On Golden Pond and Julia.

She’s also done an effortlessly amazing job at stealing focus from women half her age while attending the Oscars over the years. Her 2018 ensemble, a crisp white Balmain column gown, not only looked incredible on her but also showed off what an amazing figure she has. It was a stark contrast to what she arrived in at her first ceremony in 1972 where the outspoken actress sported a sharp trousers suit. Both very different but equally stunning on Ms. Fonda!

The Oscars is one of the biggest star-studded events of the year, with A-listers flooding the red carpet in their most fiercest of looks. This year’s ceremony iwas no different as many celebs we know and love as Brad Pitt, Scarlett Johansson, Saoirse Ronan, Charlize Theron and Renee Zellweger worked it for the cameras, fashion wise, before heading inside at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood.