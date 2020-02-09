Chrissy Metz Looks Radiant In Red Gown At Oscars Ahead Of Performance

Chrissy Metz is performing at tonight’s Oscars & looks fabulous upon her arrival at the red carpet!

While Chrissy Metz is best known for role on This Is Us, tonight she is taking the Academy Awards stage to sing the song “I’m Standing With You” written by Dianne Warren for the movie Breakthrough. Chrissy arrived at the red carpet looking gorgeous in a radiant red gown. The actress debuted a lighter hairstyle, straying away from her dark brunette locks and showing off some hints of blonde in her longer hair. Chrissy’s red gown featured stunning off-the-shoulder detailing and she matched the dress with a red lip! Gorgeous!

Ahead of her performance, Chrissy revealed that she wasn’t nervous in an interview with E! “I’m really, actually, very excited. I think everyone else is more nervous for me than I am,” she said on Daily Pop. “I know that I’m there to do a job. And like, I’m gonna be present, I’m gonna be prepared and I’m just gonna have a good time.” The talented actress added that “it’s such an emotional song, so I’m very excited.” The powerful ballad is featured in Metz’s 2019 film based on a true story, that follows Joyce Smith, a devoted Christian mom who turns to prayer after her teenage son has a near-death experience.

In addition to filming This Is Us, Chrissy revealed that her debut album will be released later this year. “I have been writing for the past year, whenever I have time I got to Nashville and have been doing some songwriting,” she told Access Hollywood. When asked who inspires her musically, she added, “Oh, gosh, there’s so many. Currently, Chris Stapleton, I’m obsessed with. Sara Bareilles, I love her new album. Bonnie Raitt, classically she’s just ridiculous. But, yeah, it’s so hard because there’s so many amazing artists, it’s hard to pick one.”