Brie Larson, Sigourney Weaver & Gal Gadot Joke About Starting A Female-Friendly Fight Club

What do you get when you get three action movie heroines on one stage together? The answer is a perfect opportunity to take a shot at sexism in the movie industry.

Brie Larson, 30, Sigourney Weaver, 70, and Gal Gadot, 34, had the audience at the Oscars in stitches on Feb. 9, when they suggested that they form a new “fight club.” Referring to the 1999 testosterone-filled movie starring Brad Pitt and Edward Norton, the three women joked about starting a female version with a twist. “The three of us made a powerful combination and – in fact – just now backstage, we decided that, after the show, we’re going to start a fight club,” Sigourney said, while sandwiched between Brie and Gal. “And, if anyone wants in…”

At that point Wonder Woman star Gal, said, “Men are all invited but no shirts allowed.” “I’m sorry. It’s Hollywood, guys,” Brie quipped. “The winner will get a lifetime supply of deodorant, sushi and tequila.” That’s when Gal added the punchline that tickled Brad, 56, who was watching from the audience. “And the loser gets to answer questions from journalists about how it feels to be a woman in Hollywood.” “You don’t want to lose,” Sigourney added.

Brie kicked off their segment by paying tribute to Sigourney who was the queen of sci-fi and action movies in the 1980s, thanks to her starring role in the Alien films. The actress (who is beloved as the fictional character Captain Marvel) said, “It is an absolute honor to stand beside my fellow superhero, Gal, and the women who paved the way for us, Sigourney Weaver.” Sigourney went on to announce that all women are “superheroes.”

The threesome, however, revealed a stunning statistic as they partly explained why they were really on the stage – to present the awards for Best Original Score. Sigourney noted that, for the first time in Academy Awards’ 92-year history, the person picked to conduct the segment is a woman. The camera then cut to Eimear Noone. In the end, the Oscar for Best Original Score went to The Joker.