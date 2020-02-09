Brie Larson Is A Vision In A Sparkling Caped Gown At The 2020 Oscars

Brie Larson may not be an Oscar nominee this year, but the Oscar winner still won the red carpet. The actress stunned in a fabulous caped gown for the ceremony.

Brie Larson, 30, absolutely dazzled on the Oscars red carpet in a champagne-colored caped gown. The CELINE by Hedi Slimane dress was covered in gorgeous beading and featured a thigh-high slit. She accessorized with BVLGARI Divas’ Dream High Jewelry earrings in white gold and diamonds, as well as Serpenti bracelet and rings. She sparkled from head-to-toe in this fabulous look!

Brie is one of the many celebrities presenting at the Oscars this year. Other presenters include Zazie Beetz, Timothée Chalamet, Olivia Colman, James Corden, Penélope Cruz, Beanie Feldstein, Will Ferrell, Gal Gadot, Salma Hayek, Maya Rudolph, Kristen Wiig, and more. The 2020 Academy Awards will have no host, so there are even more presenters this year. The night will also include terrific musical performances from Elton John, Idina Menzel, Billie Eilish, Cynthia Erivo, Janelle Monae, Chrissy Metz, and Randy Newman.

Brie is already an Oscar winner at just 30 years old. She won the 2016 Oscar for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role for her role in Room. She was a first-time nominee that night as well. She stunned in a gorgeous blue Gucci gown on her big night.

She’s returned to the Oscars since winning her first Academy Award. At the 2017 Oscars, Brie slayed in a black velvet gown by Oscar de la Renta. Two years later, she dazzled in a sexy sequined CELINE gown that featured a thigh-high slit.

Less than a year after she made her Marvel debut in Captain Marvel, a sequel is already in the works. The movie is expected to be released in 2022.