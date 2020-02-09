Bella Thorne looked drop-dead-gorgeous in a strapless pink gown at Elton John’s 2020 Oscars after-party in LA on Feb. 9.

Bella Thorne, 22, slayed the red carpet at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards party in LA on Feb. 9. Bella opted to wear a strapless pink satin gown with a low-cut neckline that was quite revealing. The dress featured a tight bodice while the skirt flowed out into a high low hem. The best part of her gown was the hemline, which was completely lined with pink feathers. The short hem in the front of the dress revealed Bella’s amazingly toned legs. She topped her look off with a pair of pale pink pointed-toe pumps.

Pink was a major theme of the night both on and off the red carpet at the Oscars and at the after-parties. Aside from Bella, some of our favorite pink looks of the evening came from Brie Larson, 30, who slayed the carpet in a skintight pink beaded gown with bedazzled embellishments. The form-fitting dress featured a plunging slit on the side of the skirt, revealing her toned legs. A beaded caped jacket added to her gorgeous look.

Regina King, 49, looked gorgeous in a baby pink gown with crystal embellishments, while Laura Dern, 53, stunned in a pink gown with a black lace bodice featuring tassels hanging down. Gal Gadot, 34, also rocked pink when she donned a sheer long-sleeve black lace top with a high-waisted baby pink tulle ruffled skirt.

Bella looked absolutely gorgeous at the Oscars after-party