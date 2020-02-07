DJ PLS&TY Teams With Sean Kingston To Celebrate A ‘Very Special’ Night With Uplifting New Song

Amid all the craziness and chaos of the world, electronic DJ PLS&TY is here to bring some ‘good vibes’ with his new track with ‘Beautiful Girls’ singer Sean Kingston, and it’s very, ‘Very Special.’

It feels like each new day brings another helping of stress, sadness, and strife. So now, more than ever, we need the uplifting vibes of DJ PLS&TY’s new song, “Very Special,” premiering here on HollywoodLife. PLS&TY (pronounced “please and thank you”), along with reggae fusion superstar/”Island Pop” icon Sean Kingston, reminds us that every moment is worth enjoying and that no matter what you’re doing, tonight is very special. As Sean’s vocals bounce along with PLS&TY banger of a track, it’s impossible not to get swept up in a good mood. Soon enough, you’ll find yourself dancing away your troubles and realizing that ultimately, it’s an amazing time to be alive.

“I’ve simply been a fan of Sean Kingston ever since I heard ‘Beautiful Girls’ on the radio years ago,” PLS&TY says in a statement. ”His single ‘Take You There’ is also one of my personal favorite records of all time. It came about via connecting over email and him enjoying the instrumental that we sent over.” The DJ also says that this track is the first of four singles that will make up his debut EP. “I see this song and EP as a true embodiment and showcasing of the PLS&TY brand as a whole — spreading ‘good vibes’ and a positive message, with a mantra rooted in ‘minding your manners.’ “

“PLS&TY is a great artist,” Sean adds in the statement, “I really enjoy his feel-good music. I always do lively, happy music, and love it more than anything! It was fun to collaborate with an artist from a different genre with the same vibe and vision. This is for the fans!”

Born Tommy Leas, the Florida-native better known as PLS&TY, is a rising star in the electronic dance music scene. Over the past couple of years, he’s topped the iTunes US Electronic charts with tracks like “Down For Me,” “Revel Love,” and “Motives,” earning him accolades with his unique, upbeat take on EDM. His work has even been featured in, of all things, a Hershey’s chocolate television commercial, but the results have been sweet. As of early 2020, the spot has amassed over 1 billion views, introducing PLS&TY to a whole new audience. With the aforementioned EP slated for an early 2020 release, there’s plenty of reasons to think that this year is going to be very, very special.

“Very Special” is available now. Click here to enjoy it.