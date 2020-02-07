Just when you thought things couldn’t get any more extreme on ‘Extreme Love.’ In this EXCLUSIVE preview, one couple introduces their kids, which are 50 dolls!

Extreme Love manages to find some very eye-opening couples. In this EXCLUSIVE preview of the Feb. 7 episode, Madeline and Malakai are childhood sweethearts and are busy raising a family of their own. But their family isn’t just an ordinary family. The couple has 50 kids — and they’re all dolls. Malakai’s favorite “child” is Sarah Ann. “She’s very much a tomboy,” Madeline says. Malakai adds that Sarah Ann is a “daddy’s girl.”

The couple isn’t planning on having any real children of their own any time soon. They’re going to be sticking with their doll children. “The world is basically going to hell in a handbasket and I just don’t want to bring a kid into it,” Malakai says. Malakai and Madeline don’t keep their dolls all cooped up. They take them outside and shopping.

They are well aware of what other people probably think of them when they’re out in public with their doll children. “Most people are probably little bit taken aback about the dolls,” Madeline says. The couple doesn’t care what other people think about them. They’re totally happy with their “kids.”

The synopsis for the Feb. 7 episode reads: “Sexy lovers live full time as kittens, but jealousy creates a catfight. An exotic dancer reveals the swinging lifestyle to her conservative family & is shocked by their reaction. A couple raises 50 dolls as their own children.” Extreme Love airs Fridays at 10 p.m. on WE tv.