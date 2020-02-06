Tyler Hilton & Wife Megan Park Secretly Welcome 1st Child — A Baby Girl: ‘I’m Obsessed With Her’

Welcome to the world, Winnie Hilton! Singer Tyler Hilton just announced that he and wife Megan Park are the proud parents of an adorable baby girl, and they’re totally ‘obsessed’ with her.

Congratulations are in order at the Hilton household! Tyler Hilton, 36, couldn’t contain his joy when he hopped onto Instagram on February 5 to announce incredible news. The One Tree Hill star and his wife, actress Megan Park, 33, have welcomed their first child together. They’ve named their newborn daughter Winnie Hilton, and Tyler couldn’t be prouder to be her father. The singer shared with fans an adorable photo of Winnie’s tiny feet, followed by another of himself kissing Megan as they cuddled their baby close. You can see the photos HERE! The couple, who married in 2015, kept The Moodys star’s pregnancy under wraps, but they’re ready to shout the news from the rooftops now.

“Remember that project I said I was working on…? The one I told you was my favorite thing I’ve ever been apart of and it killed me to keep it a secret from u…?? Welp, @meganparkitthere and I have kept it to ourselves long enough,” Tyler wrote on Instagram. “Everyone… meet the newest member of our crew, our daughter, Winnie Hilton. It feels like we’ve known her our whole lives already and being her Dad the most natural thing I’ve ever done. To say I’m obsessed doesn’t quite do it justice. Meg was incredible, both she and Winnie are doing great, and just like that…we’re a family!!”

He joked that his fans are going to have to get used to him being that guy on Instagram now — the one who only posts pics of his kids and talks about them constantly. “So heads up, go ahead and click Unfollow if you’re NOT interested in seeing me go full Dad on here for awhile… cause that’s what’s going down haha. Until the next record… which even then might be a kids record!! IM OBSESSED!”

Megan welcomed her daughter with a post of her own (see HERE), featuring the same sweet pics, and revealed how she managed to keep the pregnancy a secret. “Meet Winnie. She was hidden under many jackets and piles of books on several different sets last year but now that she’s here, healthy and happy, I couldn’t wait to introduce her. @tylerhilton and I thought we understood joy, love, purpose and life before but… turns out we weren’t even close until we met Miss. Winnie.