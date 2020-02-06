‘Twilight’ Star Kellan Lutz’s Wife Suffers Miscarriage 6 Mos. Into Pregnancy: Our Baby Girl’s’ ‘In Heaven’

Kellan Lutz’s wife, Brittany Gonzales, rocked fans with heartbreaking news: she has lost her first baby with the ‘Twilight’ star. In the emotional post, Brittany thanked her doctors who kept her ‘alive.’

Brittany Gonzales, 31, is mourning the loss of her unborn first child, a baby girl, with FBI: Most Wanted star Kellan Lutz, 34. After announcing the pregnancy in Nov. 2019, Brittany had much sadder news for Instagram fans nearly three months later on Feb. 6: she has suffered a miscarriage. Sharing a black-and-white photo of her baby bump, Brittany penned a letter for the child she was carrying in the post’s caption. “Baby girl,⁣ It was my absolute honor and pleasure to be your mom these last 6 months. I did my best and it was an absolute joy seeing your little face all those times on that screen and feeling your tiny kicks. I don’t know why it happened the way it did, but part of me finds so much peace knowing you never experienced pain or heartache and never will,” Brittany began. She later added, “Your mommy loves you so much. 💔⁣”

Brittany wasn’t “ready to talk” about exactly what happened, and she’s “not sure [she] ever will.” However, Brittany was thankful for having her husband, family, friends and doctors by her side during this tragedy. “But I can say I am SO grateful for the most amazing husband who’s been by my side the entire time,” the health coach wrote. Reflecting on the medical scare, Brittany added, “My incredible doctor and the amazing team at UCLA Medical Center who kept me alive are the real MVPs. And to all of you who donate blood- I have never been more grateful for you. Without you people like me wouldn’t be here.”

Minutes after breaking the tragic news, Kellan reposted his wife’s brave announcement on his own Instagram. “It’s been a crazy rollercoaster of a week with a lot of emotions,” Kellan began, after calling his wife his “Wonder Woman.” The actor added, “Taking heartbrokenness to a whole new level but Grateful for these past 6 months and the journey itself.” You can read the rest of Kellan’s bittersweet, yet hopeful, message below.

Brittany and Kellan had announced their pregnancy on Thanksgiving in 2019, after tying the knot exactly two years prior in Nov. 2017. Excited to share her pregnancy journey with fans, Brittany had often shared photos of her baby bump. Brittany and Kellan truly loved their baby, and our thoughts are with them during this hard time. Brittany is joining the growing number of celebrities who are opening about their painful miscarriage experiences, something that many women sadly go through.