Jessica Simpson Admits She’s ‘Pissed’ At Nick Lachey For Taking ‘Dig’ At Her Dad In 2013 ‘WWHL’ Interview

Jessica Simpson wasn’t thrilled while chatting with Andy Cohen about a really rude comment that her ex Nick Lachey made on his show about her father seven years ago.

Nick Lachey, 46, made jaws drop when he revealed a major claim about Jessica Simpson‘s father Joe, 61, on an episode of Watch What Happens Live in 2013. “What is the best thing about no longer having Joe Simpson as a father-in-law?”, host Andy Cohen, 51, asked Nick who was there with his 98 Degrees bandmates. “The best thing about not having Joe Simpson anymore as a father-in-law is I don’t have to play grab a** under the table on Easter Sunday,” he responded. Nick’s words left the father-of-one and the rest of the audience in hysterics, however the “Irresistible” singer didn’t find it funny at all while talking about it with Andy on his SiriusXM show on Wednesday, February 5.

“I had heard about it,” Jessica said after Andy asked if she had seen the footage. She then bashed her ex, saying, “That was low. And that’s not for him to talk about, by any means, because he’s not connected with us at all anymore.” The mother-of-three then emphatically said, “NO” when asked if she reached out to him after he made the lewd remark. “But you were pissed?”, Andy asked to which she responded with, “Very. Cuz he was just trying… he’s just bitter, you know? And he was just trying to take a dig.”

The sudden interest in Jessica and Nick’s former relationship has spiked due to the material she wrote in her memoir Open Book which came out on Tuesday, February 4. She discussed a myriad of topics, from the beginning of their relationship in 1998 all the way to their split in 2005, that included her claims that they “weren’t even speaking to each other” when she filed for divorce from him.

She also admitted that they had sex after their split! “When Jessica wouldn’t budge, that’s when he ‘begged her to stay’. Please don’t leave me. I love you so much,” the former 98 Degrees member told Jessica, according to her recollection.