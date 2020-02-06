amfAR New York Gala 2020 Best Dressed: Victoria Justice, Heidi Klum & More Slay The Carpet 

Some of our fave stars kicked off New York Fashion Week in style when they attended the 2020 amfAR New York Gala on Feb. 5 & we rounded up all of the best dressed celebrities from the evening!

The amfAR New York Gala is always one of the most exciting fashion events of the year and this year’s gala at Cipriani Wall Street on February 5, was jam-packed with some of our favorite celebrities. From Victoria Justice, 26, to Heidi Klum, 46, the red carpet was full of seriously stunning outfits and we rounded up all of the best dressed stars of the evening. Victoria dazzled in her one-shoulder silver and chrome sequin Hamel gown. The skintight dress featured one ruffled three-quarter sleeve, while her other arm was exposed. The metallic frock showed off her toned and petite figure, while the mermaid skirt flared out below her knees into a long train. She topped her look off with delicate diamond bracelets, rings, and earrings, while a white box clutch completed her ensemble.

Meanwhile, Heidi slayed in a strapless aquamarine Stéphane Rolland Fall 2019 Haute Couture gown that was super baggy and oversized, featuring massive pleats on the front. The metallic gown was covered in intricate beading while a massive hip-high slit on the front revealed her long, toned legs. She accessorized her extravagant look with a matching blue bedazzled circle purse, a pair of Stella Luna heels, and dazzling Lorraine Schwartz jewels.

Victoria’s Secret model Lais Ribeiro was also in attendance looking fabulous in a satin white Galia Lahav gown with long sheer bedazzled sleeves and a plunging slit on the side of the skirt that revealed her toned legs. She topped her look off with a pair of satin white Sam Edelman ankle-strap sandals and stunning Jacob and Co. jewels.

Devon Windsor slayed the carpet in her sheer halterneck Aadnevik gown with olive green feather tiers, a plunging hip-high slit, and Alexis Bittar Navette Crystal Burst Wire Earrings. There were so many other stunning looks at the gala and you can click through the gallery above to see all of the best dressed stars!