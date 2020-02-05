‘The Masked Singer’ Recap: A Popular Game Show Host Is Revealed As The Llama

Another episode, another celebrity unmasked. During the Feb. 5 episode of ‘The Masked Singer,’ a famous comedian and game show host was revealed underneath the Llama costume!

Only four singers from The Masked Singer’s Group A can move on to the Group A championship, so the competition is more intense than ever. Jason Biggs joins as a guest panelist for the night. The first masked singer up is the Llama. Right off the bat in his clue video, he plays the accordion. “For a while, I was spinning my wheels but then I started to envision my success,” the Llama says. The Llama performs “It’s Not Unusual” by Tom Jones. Jason guesses that the Llama is Johnny Knoxville, while Ken Jeong is convinced it’s his pal Joel McHale. Jenny goes with Zach Galifianakis.

Next up is Miss Monster. She wants to focus on being an artist at the moment. She notes that it’s important to “stand up for yourself.” She performs “Fancy” by Bobbi Gentry. When Nick Cannon asks what Miss Monster was voted by the Masked Academy, she says, “I was most likely to be in the presence of royalty.” Jenny McCarthy guesses Supremes legend Mary Wilson, while Jason picks Priscilla Presley. Ken goes out on a limb with his Celine Dion guess.

The White Tiger admits that he’s “no stranger to celebrating” and loves a “good block party.” He performs “Good Vibrations” by Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch. After his performance, he reveals that he “went to the mat for a friend.” Jason thinks the White Tiger could be Hulk Hogan. Robin guesses Charles Haley or Rob Gronkowski. Jenny agrees with Robin about his Gronk guess.

The Kangaroo takes the stage next. She confesses that she’s “scared of putting myself in the spotlight again.” She also admits that she “feels like everyone is against me.” There are multiple basketball references throughout her clue package. The Kangaroo adds that she’s got to be a “role model” for her little one. She slays her rendition of Amy Winehouse’s “You Know I’m Good.” Afterward, she says that she was voted most likely to “appear on a list with Seal and Mike Tyson.” Jason guesses Tatyana Ali, while Ken thinks the Kangaroos is Gabrielle Union.

The final performance of the night is from the Turtle. “People always expected me to act a certain way,” the Turtle reveals. He says he’s ready to rebel from what people normally know him from and seems to be in a band. He wows with his rendition of “Say You Won’t Let Go” by James Arthur. His final clue is that he was voted most likely to “hunt for booty and I have often.” Interesting. Ken guesses AJ McLean and Robin goes with Billie Joe Armstrong. Jason just throws Darius Rucker’s name out there and Nicole Scherzinger guesses Zac Efron, of all people.

The undercover celebrity being unmasked is the Llama! The final guesses include Woody Harrelson, Adam Carolla, Joel McHale, Kelsey Grammer, and Johnny Knoxville. The Llama is revealed as… DREW CAREY!