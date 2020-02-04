Jessica Simpson Reveals How She Currently Feels About Ex-Husband Nick Lachey In New Interview

Jessica Simpson talked about her former marriage with Nick Lachey in a new interview and admitted she still has feelings for him.

Jessica Simpson, 39, is being open about her love for her ex-husband Nick Lachey, 46, in a new interview and it has us seriously thinking back to their very public romance! The singer sat down with Glamour to discuss her new tell-all memoir, Open Book, and gave some shocking revelations about her previous marriage and the struggles she went through, and also revealed that she still has a lot of love for Nick despite the issues they encountered. “I still have a lot of love for Nick, because he taught me how to be,” she told the publication. “I tried to handle everything [in the book about him] with as much care as possible. He has a family, he’s married…It’s really the marriage through my lens.”

The former Mrs. Lachey, who was married to Nick from 2002 until 2006, also went on to explain that the reality show she filmed with him, Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica, ruined reality TV for her. “I know things are so set up and everything so positioned…toward the end I knew what was going to make it to air, and so I would just go through the motions and do it, just so it could be over because it was a hard time in our marriage,” she admitted.

Although a large portion of the book is about Nick, the former 98 Degrees member spoke out and said he hasn’t read any of it while also claiming that she didn’t reach out to him before writing it. “Well, no, I have not read a single word,” he told Us Weekly at Michael Rubin’s Fanatics Super Bowl Party at Lowes Miami Beach Hotel on Feb. 1. “Both of us [he and his wife Vanessa Lachey] have not read the book, and no, she did not reach out before it was published.”

In addition to her ups and downs with Nick, Jessica, who is now married to former football player Eric Johnson, 40, with whom she shares three children, talked about her struggles with alcohol and some of her other relationships, including the infamous one with John Mayer, 42, in the pages of her new publication. “I didn’t do the book until I was sober,” she said. “I had always had a book deal in the works, but I never went forward with it.”

“I don’t think people really know me for owning the hard mistakes,” she continued. “We can slip up here and there, but to have had to reveal such deep life-changing moments…I think it only makes people more willing to listen.”

Jessica’s book, Open Book, was released on Feb. 4.