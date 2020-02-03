Happy Birthday, Amal Clooney: See Her Most Gorgeous Red Carpet Moments With Hubby George Clooney

Amal Clooney is one of the most stylish women in the world. As she celebrates turning 42 on Feb. 3, we have her most stunning moments on the red carpet with husband George Clooney.

George Clooney, 58, hit the jackpot when he met and married wife Amal. She was already a top international law and human rights attorney based out of London, but also stunningly gorgeous and so incredibly stylish. Amal turns 42 on Feb. 3, 2020 and we’ve got a look at the power couple’s best red carpet moments. Amal has donned so many fashion-forward looks over the years. She has such and amazing sense of style and she always shines as a sartorial standout.

The pair began dating in Oct. 2013 and tied the knot in Venice, Italy on September 27, 2014. While the couple is notoriously private about their personal life — which includes two-year-old twins Ella and Alexander — when they step out in public it is always a sartorial win. The pair attended their first Met Gala in May 2015, where Amal wore a red John Galliano gown with a satin and tulle layered skirt, and a strapless bodice made up of small leather patches and silver studs.

Amal brought even more drama when she and George were co-hosts of the Met Ball in 2018. She donned a strapless silver bodice and navy cigarette pants — yes, PANTS to the gala — and included a long skirt attached to the side and back of the outfit that featured a red rose pattern. So when she walked the famed steps, from behind it looked like she was wearing a flowing gown. Once inside, she changed dresses, into a custom Tom Ford crimson gown with mosaic patterns made to look like stained class. Unlike her outfit on the steps, it fit with the event’s theme, “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.”

Amal often outshines movie stars when she attends film premieres with her 58-year-old husband. She looked stunning in a light yellow, one-shouldered Versace gown at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival. The following year, the lawyer looked like an old-school Hollywood star, in a flowing lavender dress with a ruched bodice to the 2017 Venice Film Festival.

Amal has amazing, trim legs and has shown an affinity for wearing shorter mini-gowns on red carpets. She looked divine in a flirty white mini-dress with red floral embellishments around the waist when she accompanied George to his Hail, Caesar! premiere in 2016. In her most recent red carpet appearance for George’s Catch 22 premiere in May 2019, Amal chose an emerald-green, Oscar de la Renta one-sleeved mini-gown. You can see all of Amal’s best red carpet moments in our gallery above.