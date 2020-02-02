Shakira Looks Red Hot In Sequin Mini Dress, Crop Top & More During Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show

Shakira slayed her halftime performance at Super Bowl 54 in Miami on Feb. 2 & she looked fabulous in her outfits!

It’s been a long time since we’ve seen Shakira, 43, perform and her highly anticipated comeback at Super Bowl 54 in Miami on Feb. 2 was nothing short of perfect. Shakira stepped out on stage at her Pepsi halftime performance alongside Jennifer Lopez, 50, and we absolutely loved Shakira’s sexy ensembles.

Shakira opened up the halftime performance looking sexier than ever in a red sequin mini dress with a sexy slit on the skirt. As for her second outfit, she stuck with the red sequin motif but switched into a crisscross halterneck crop top with sequin fringe on the front paired with a low-rise fringe mini skirt with a slit. She topped her look off with a pair of knee-high red sequin boots.

After her two red outfits, Shakira came back out on stage in yet another sparkly number, this time she opted for a sequin gold bodysuit with a criss-cross corset bodice and gold beaded fringe on her behind, waist, and top.

Her abs were on full display in this ensemble and she took it even further when she grabbed a rope, tied it around her waist and started to do her infamous belly dancing moves.