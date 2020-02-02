Jimmy Fallon & John Cena Find The ‘Lighter Side’ Of Working Out In Michelob ULTRA’s Super Bowl Ad

Getting into shape can be such a pain – just ask Jimmy Fallon. Thankfully, John Cena, Usain Bolt, and a score of sports stars are there to help him out in Michelob ULTRA’s Super Bowl ad.

“Working out sucks,” says Jimmy Fallon at the start of Michelob ULTRA’s Super Bowl LIV commercial, speaking a universal truth felt by anyone who has ever stepped foot into a gym. Thankfully, Jimmy’s workout buddy, John Cena, is there to help motivate the Tonight Show host. “C’mon, man. You just got to see the lighter side of things.” With the WWE champion’s words echoing in his head, Jimmy begins a star-studded workout adventure, with cameos from Usain Bolt, golfer Brooks Koepka and US Volleyball stars Kerri Walsh Jennings and Brooke Sweat.

“Oh, this is it. This is how I die,” a sweat Jimmy says while running laps with John Cena. With a blow of a whistle, out comes The Roots to play a stripped-down version of 2 Unlimited’s “Get Ready For This” (Questlove even delivers the iconic line, ‘Y’all ready for this?”) Jimmy find his second wind, but takes a second to strike Usain’s signature pose when he sees “The World’s Fastest Man” on the sidelines. From there, he goes golfing with Brooks, teams with Cena to take on Kerri and Brooke (with help from some trampolines) and even gets some football action in, thanks to some robots. “I feel great,” says Jimmy, after finding the “lighter side” of working out. Actually, he also feels a bit sore. Hey, no pain, no gain.

With 95 calories and 2.6 carbs, Michelob ULTRA has poised itself as the beer for those who go hard in the gym, on the court, or in life. “For this commercial, Michelob ULTRA was looking to cast someone who hates working out and loves drinking beer,” said Jimmy Fallon in a press statement. “Luckily for me, when you Google that my name is the first thing that pops up.”

“Michelob ULTRA has always celebrated the active, balanced lifestyles of our drinkers and this year we’re showing people like Jimmy — those who may think fitness is a chore — that they don’t have to sacrifice fun to live an active lifestyle,” said Azania Andrews, Vice President of Marketing, Michelob ULTRA. “In our new campaign, people will see that working hard and enjoying themselves don’t have to be at odds with each other. We’re excited to use the Super Bowl stage to let viewers know that you can have your beer and drink it too.”

The commercial is part of Michelob ULTRA’s brand campaign, “Do It For The Cheers.” It celebrates “the important role enjoyment plays in active consumers’ day-to-day lives,” the brand said in a statement. Throughout 2020, the campaign will bring fun to wellness, and one of the ways it’ll do that is by signing 2,600 consumers to official Team ULTRA endorsement deals – just like the pros. Team ULTRA will recognize and reward individuals, groups of friends, and local crews who are Pros at Enjoyment, providing beer, gear, and VIP access to events throughout the year. So, be like Jimmy — hit the gym and find the “lighter side.”