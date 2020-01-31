‘RHOBH’s Taylor Armstrong’s Daughter, 13, Looks So Grown Up In New Pic: ‘She’s A Big Girl’

Original ‘RHOBH’ cast member Taylor Armstrong is such a proud mom! She shared a sweet snap of her teenage daughter, who looks SO different from when they started filming the show.

Wow! Nearly 10 years has passed since Taylor Armstrong, 48, first graced our screens on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and her young daughter Kennedy has grown up A LOT in that time! Taylor’s 13-year-old mini-me, who turns 14 in Feb. 2020, appeared to be celebrating her birthday early this year on social media as Taylor took to Twitter to post a gorgeous photo of her daughter, and Kennedy looks much older than fans probably remember her. “She’s a big girl now,” Taylor wrote. “#RHOBH birthday – best birthday party ever! My love Kennedy.” The sweet snap showed the blonde teen all grown up, posing with a friend in front of a what looked like Christmas tree. She clearly takes after her mom’s looks and fashion sense, rocking a white tee and a chic, baby pink fur coat, with her long blonde tresses swept behind her shoulders. She paired the outfit with minimalistic jewelry, including an intricate gold star necklace and matching star earrings, with natural makeup and glossy pink lips.

The Kansas native also posted a throwback pic of herself with a very young Kennedy. The selfie shows the mom-and-daughter duo on a break while filming the first season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. “Kennedy was a baby,” she captioned the tweet, taking her 559,000 followers for a walk down memory lane. Although she left the show after three seasons, Taylor has remained a fan-favorite — and her loyal followers loved the back-to-back pictures showing little Kennedy’s transformation over the years. Taylor responded to some of the sweet replies she received on the picture. “Thank you so much – she’s my world,” she thanked one fan. “She’s [Kennedy’s] awesome,” Taylor replied to another. She also acknowledged how quickly the past decade flew by. When a Twitter user wrote, “Omg how is she that old already?!? She’s beautiful,” Taylor responded, “Honey I hear ya!”

Kennedy’s last appearance on RHOBH was season three, and has grown up out of the spotlight. Her father Russell Armstrong, an investor who was married to mom Taylor, committed suicide in 2011. Taylor filed for divorce from Russell on July 15 2011, citing physical and verbal abuse – he died the following month. Despite the trauma she experienced, Taylor told attorney Laura Wasser on her podcast, Divorce Sucks!, that she is trying to keep his memory alive for the sake of her young daughter. “My psychiatrist had said to continue to bring up her father to her so that she doesn’t think people just disappear,” she told Laura in March 2019. “I was saying, ‘Do you miss daddy?’ And she said, ‘No. N-O.’ She waited for a minute and then she said, ‘Why would you miss a boy who screamed at you all the time?’” The reality star went on to say, “Thank goodness she was sitting behind me because I had tears running down my face, just feeling like I thought I had done a better job of protecting her.”

She’s a big girl now #RHOBH birthday-best birthday party ever! my love Kennedy pic.twitter.com/bvChPbIprA — Taylor Armstrong (@TaylorArmstrong) January 30, 2020

Taylor remarried in 2014, tying the knot with her second husband, attorney John Bluher. The former reality star also wrote a book titled Hiding from Reality: My Story of Love, Loss, and Finding the Courage Within. Taylor has clearly done an incredible job raising Kennedy, and we’re so happy to see that the mother-daughter duo are doing so well!