‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’s Megan Ferguson On Alice Being A ‘Challenge’ For Larry & More

Megan Ferguson’s role in ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ season 10 is pretty much a dream come true. HL spoke with the actress about her journey to the show, going toe-to-toe with Larry David, and more.

Megan Ferguson has a gig that everyone wants — a role on Curb Your Enthusiasm. The actress is currently starring as Alice, Larry’s new assistant, in season 10 of Curb Your Enthusiasm. She also recently starred as Gigi in Netflix’s Soundtrack. HollywoodLife sat down EXCLUSIVELY with Megan to talk about her road to Curb and the audition process. In short, it’s unlike any other audition most actors will encounter.

Megan discussed what it’s like not having a set script to stick to. The creativity is endless on set. She likens the experience to a “roller coaster.” Megan also teased what to expect with Alice in the episodes ahead and more. Read our full Q&A below.

How did your Curb Your Enthusiasm role fall into your lap?

Megan Ferguson: It did not fall into my lap. I had auditioned for Curb for season 9 and the audition process is really intimidating so you don’t know anything, you just have a time and you have to improv with Larry in front of the producers and they give you, as you walk in. little pieces of paper. The little pieces of paper say like, “You’re a waitress and then you see Larry.” You get that and then you walk in and Larry pretty much just starts. So it’s a real exercise in like not having a panic attack. I had auditioned for him once that season before and I did not get that part. And I was like, “Oh, I’ll never be cast on the show. This audition process is more than my body can handle.” I got an audition for the next season and was like, “Wow, I’m a real glutton for punishment if I’m going back to do this again.” I ended up getting cast. I honestly don’t know why, if you asked me how that audition went. I would have said it was terrible. But I feel like a lot of actors say that about their auditions. I think actors want to feel in control of the experience and that’s not necessarily what they’re looking for. They’re looking for a quality and energy that sometimes you’re like, “Oh, God, that was bad.” And they’re like, “That’s what we want it!”

From the very beginning, Alice started shaking Larry up.

Megan Ferguson: I mean Curb is so deft and brilliant in how they handle cultural hot topics. Larry is wrong, of course, but you see where he’s coming from totally. You see why he’s like befuddled by tattoos that people want to explain and why he’s befuddled by the “Me Too” movement. But they handle so deftly, which is why it’s so funny. I get to be a real challenge to him, which is great because I’m a real smash the patriarchy in my real life. So it was fun to have that character.

Is there a lot of improv on set?

Megan Ferguson: There’s no script. They have an outline of where the scene starts and where they need it to end. But there are no lines. It’s pretty terrifying. It’s definitely like a roller coaster. You either like roller coasters or you don’t. I don’t like roller coasters, but then I get back on them. I’m that person. So it’s the same feeling.

What’s it been like working alongside Larry? His comedy is so specific.

Megan Ferguson: It’s very specific. I really admire it and I was a fan of it, so I was familiar with what world we were working in. Jeff Schaffer is an executive producer on the show and he was an incredible guide because they’ve all worked together for 405 years, so they have a shorthand with each other. If you’re new into a set that can be intimidating but Jeff was really lovely in letting me know the lay of the land and how they work and how many shots they’re going to do of this until they get the shape they want. He just kept me very informed so that I didn’t feel like an outsider. Larry was the same way. He loves comedy and he loves the show. He wants you to bring what you can bring. He really respects other performers. It was a wonderful experience. Everyone on the show was very respectful and very collaborative.

Most of your scenes have been with Larry but will Alice cross paths with other characters over the course of the season?

She crosses paths with someone else. I don’t want to get into trouble but she does end up in a different person’s universe.