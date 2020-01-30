Savannah Guthrie’s On-Air Wardrobe Malfunction: Wears Dress Backwards On ‘Today’ — See Pic

It was ‘too late to change’ her outfit choice for Savannah Guthrie, when she took to the ‘Today’ stage and revealed to her co-hosts that she wore her stunning dress backwards!

Savannah Guthrie had a very Monday Thursday. The Today co-host, 48, noted her minor wardrobe faux pas prior to the live taping of the Jan. 30 episode. Savannah took to her personal Instagram account and posted a close-up selfie where she flashed the tag of her dress. The journalist didn’t particularly appear amused by her malfunction, pursing her lips and looking rather annoyed with herself. “Put my dress on backwards and too late to change it so now I’m like ➡️,” Savannah captioned the pic. But it wasn’t just her followers that Savannah shared her misfortune with.

While making smalltalk with her co-hosts, Savannah shared that she was up until roughly three in the morning! “Maybe that’s why I dressed backwards,” she quipped at the famous Today table. “I was distracted! I’ve been up since 3:30 am watching the match,” she said, in reference to the Australian Open tennis tournament. Savannah then flashed her tag to her co-hosts, joking, “So that happened.”

Fortunately for Savannah, she’s had her fair share of slip-ups on live TV before, but always handles it with poise and grace! In March 2018, the Today host was prepping for a segment when her mic picked up the blip, “Oh s***, sorry guys!” Once her audio was cut, Savannah took to her Twitter account to illicit a formal apology for the mistake. “Check, check – is this thing on? Yeah I guess it is,” she joked on after the show. “So sorry guys. Thanks for being kind and understanding. And guess it’s good thing I don’t wear a mic all day. #ohdarn.”

We couldn't even tell that @savannahguthrie has her dress on backward this morning! pic.twitter.com/zxtljDBKZg — TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 30, 2020

Luckily, Savannah is always a consummate professional when she’s representing Today! Even during the Matt Lauer scandal — concerning his alleged sexual misconduct with NBC employees — Savannah and her new co-host, Hoda, maintained a stalwart front at the Today table. A reliable host, Savannah always maintains her on-screen presence during a mistake and is more than fine poking fun at herself when making a mistake. Clearly, there’s truly no one like Savannah, and fans will continue to turn to her for what’s on Today in the future, no matter what she’s wearing!