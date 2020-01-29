Melissa Gorga Reveals Teresa Giudice Would Like ‘A Nice Jewish Boy’ & Admits She’s ‘Pushing Her’ To Date

Melissa Gorga talked about her newly single ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ co-star Teresa Giudice and the kind of man she would like to date next in a new interview on Jan. 29.

Melissa Gorga, 40, is spilling the details on the current life of her Real Housewives of New Jersey co-star Teresa Giudice, 47, and how she’s already thinking about romance in the future after her split from husband Joe Giudice, 47, in a new interview with Pop of the Morning. Although the reality star admitted her friend hasn’t started dating “yet”, she does have a particular type in mind and it comes all out at the upcoming RHONJ season 10 reunion. “We ask her this at the reunion, and she gives us a full description,” Melissa gushed in the interview when asked what type of guy she sees Teresa with. “She’d like a nice Jewish boy.” She also revealed that she thinks Teresa will start dating soon even if she needs her help. “I’m going to push her to date!” she exclaimed.

Melissa also commented on Tony Delorenzo, the pool contractor who was spotted getting cozy with Teresa during a lunch outing in Dec. 2019, and confirmed that he was “just a really good friend”. “He’s my husband’s best friend ‘Tony the hot pool boy’,” she said. “They’re friends, they’re like really friends for real but I’m sure she’s gonna start dating soon.”

Teresa’s singlehood happened when she split from Joe, who she married in 1999, around Dec. 2019. Joe seemingly confirmed the news on Instagram by posting a photo of the two of them together with a telling caption. “It’s Time To Let Go,” it read. The former couple, who share four daughters together, had a tough year when Joe stayed in ICE custody due to fighting a deportation case that was set to make him move back to his home country of Italy after living in New Jersey for many years. He arrived at ICE in Mar. 2019 after serving a 41-month prison sentence for bankruptcy fraud and after filing an appeal in the deportation case, he requested to go back to Italy to await the decision instead of remaining with ICE. He did just that in Oct. and has been there ever since. Teresa and their daughters have visited him in the past few months and Teresa is expected to open up about their separation on Bravo’s RHONJ reunion.