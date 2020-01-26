Rick Fox Confirmed Alive After Kobe Bryant Crash: See Tweet

Rick Fox has been confirmed alive after rumors spread that he died alongside Kobe Bryant in his helicopter crash.

It was alleged that Rick Fox, 50, was killed in the devastating helicopter crash that took the lives of Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and three other people on Sunday, January 26. Reporter Jared Greenberg debunked those rumors in a tweet posted later on in the day. “I have personally communicated with Rick Fox via text since the news about Kobe dying came out PLEASE STOP spreading news unless you personally can confirm it!” he wrote. Rick’s attorney has also confirmed that he was not among those on board.

Rick had a decorated career in the world of basketball similar to what Kobe experience. He played for the Boston Celtics from 1991 through 1997 and then played for the Lakers with Kobe until he retired in 2004. Rick has also found success in the world of entertainment by starring on a variety of television shows including OZ and Nip/Tuck as well as critically acclaimed movies like He Got Game.

Social media has been flooded with tributes to the late & great Kobe and his daughter Gianna in the hours since news broke about their horrific accident. Celebrities from Justin Bieber, 25, to Khloe Kardashian, 25, and many more all posted heartfelt words to him, with the “Yummy” singer writing, “It can’t be. You always encouraged me mamba. Gave me me some of the best quotes that we smile about to this day.! Love you man!” His dedication included a photo of them together when Justin was just starting his career out many years ago.

Many basketball stars who poured their heart out in the wake of Kobe passing included past and present players like Dwyane Wade, CJ McCollum, Paul Pierce, Kevin Lowe, Scottie Pippen and Jeremy Lin, all of whom were left in complete disbelieve over the tragic news. “Please no. Please god no. It can’t be true,” Kevin tweeted while Dwyane issued a similar sentiment by writing, “Nooooooooooo God please No!” Other sports stars who penned emotional posts on social media were Tom Brady, Deion Sanders and Robert Griffin III.